Gene Therapy Bioassays Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2026-2030 Capitalize On 16.7% CAGR As Lonza, Eurofins, Wuxi Apptec And Charles River Scale AI And Viral Vector Testing

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Therapy Bioassays Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gene Therapy Bioassays Market Projected to Reach $2.62 Billion by 2030

The global gene therapy bioassays market is experiencing rapid growth as clinical development expands and biopharmaceutical companies increase investment in advanced genetic medicines. The market is projected to rise from $1.21 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.62 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of gene therapy research programs, increased viral vector manufacturing, higher clinical trial activity, wider adoption of standardized bioassay protocols, and stronger regulatory oversight of gene therapy products. Future growth is expected to reflect the commercialization of gene therapies, demand for high-throughput testing, expansion of personalized genetic medicine, investment in cell and gene therapy pipelines, and greater emphasis on assay automation, reproducibility, and regulatory compliance.

The increasing number of gene therapy clinical trials remains a major driver of the gene therapy bioassays market. Bioassays provide essential analytical support throughout clinical development by measuring biological activity, potency, safety, functional gene expression, and mechanisms of action. These capabilities become increasingly important as therapies advance through clinical phases and encounter more stringent regulatory requirements. In January 2026, the Bioindustry Association reported that the UK had 193 ongoing advanced therapy clinical trials, with gene therapies accounting for more than 80% of those studies.

Key gene therapy bioassay market trends include growing adoption of cell-based potency assays, increased demand for viral vector characterization, wider use of automated testing platforms, expansion of validated regulatory-compliant assays, and a stronger focus on functional gene expression analysis. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also becoming increasingly important in bioassay data analysis, helping laboratories improve accuracy, limit experimental variability, accelerate turnaround times, and support consistent evaluation of therapeutic safety and efficacy.

AI-enabled digital PCR analysis is emerging as a notable area of innovation. In April 2025, QIAGEN expanded its QIAcuity lentivirus solutions with the introduction of the QIAcuity RCL Quant Kit and cell and gene therapy digital PCR assays. The solutions support algorithm-driven absolute quantification, multiplex and singleplex testing, vector genome analysis, vector copy number measurement, and software-assisted workflows for regulatory-focused decision-making.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening end-to-end gene therapy development and analytical capabilities. In April 2025, Artis BioSolutions acquired Landmark Bio for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to broaden Artis BioSolutions' service portfolio and enhance its gene therapy manufacturing, analytical testing, and quality control capabilities. These services support the evaluation of product potency, safety, and efficacy across cell and gene therapy development programs.

The market includes cell-based assays, viral vector-based assays, non-viral vector-based assays, and other specialized testing products. Available services span assay development and validation, quality control testing, regulatory support, data analysis and reporting, and custom bioassay design. Applications include research and development, clinical testing, and quality control, with demand coming from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutes, research centers, and regulatory laboratories.

Tariffs are creating additional challenges by raising the cost of imported laboratory reagents, cell lines, analytical instruments, and specialized consumables. North American and European organizations face exposure because of their reliance on international reagent supply chains, while Asia-Pacific laboratories are encountering higher costs for imported assay equipment. Although these pressures may increase operating expenses and delay assay scale-up, they are also encouraging regional reagent production, localized analytical services, and long-term investment in domestic life sciences infrastructure.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Cell-Based Assays; Viral Vector-Based Assays; Non-Viral Vector-Based Assays; Other Product Types

2) By Service Type: Assay Development Services; Assay Validation Services; Quality Control Testing Services; Regulatory Support Services; Data Analysis and Reporting Services; Custom Bioassay Design Services

3) By Application: Research and Development; Clinical Testing; Quality Control; Other Applications

4) By End User: Biotechnology Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Academic and Research Institutes; Regulatory Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Cell-Based Assays: Reporter Gene Expression Assays; Cell Viability and Cytotoxicity Assays; Transduction Efficiency Assays; Functional Potency Cell Assays; Cellular Uptake and Localization Assays

2) By Viral Vector-Based Assays: Adeno Associated Virus Vector Assays; Lentiviral Vector Characterization Assays; Retroviral Vector Titer Assays; Vector Genome Integrity Assays; Infectivity and Transduction Assays

3) By Non-Viral Vector-Based Assays: Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid Delivery Assays; Lipid Nanoparticle Transfection Assays; Polymeric Carrier Efficiency Assays; Physical Gene Delivery Evaluation Assays; Non Viral Vector Stability Assays

4) By Other Product Types: Immunogenicity Assessment Assays; Biodistribution and Persistence Assays; Safety and Toxicity Bioassays; Analytical Method Development Assays; Custom Gene Therapy Bioassays

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

