Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 23.5% CAGR: DNA Script, Ansa Biotechnologies And Ribbon Bio Scale Long DNA

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enzymatic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology Market to Reach $8.77 Billion by 2030 as Genomics and Personalized Medicine Demand Accelerates

The global enzymatic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) synthesis technology market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advances in synthetic biology, genomics, gene editing and biopharmaceutical development. The market is projected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2025 to $3.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increased synthetic biology research, limitations associated with conventional chemical DNA synthesis, expanding genomics and gene-editing programs, stronger biotechnology research funding and advances in enzyme engineering. These factors have increased demand for faster, more precise and scalable DNA manufacturing technologies across academic, clinical and commercial settings.

The enzymatic DNA synthesis technology market is forecast to reach $8.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by demand for scalable DNA manufacturing, increased interest in DNA-based data storage, expanding biopharmaceutical pipelines, investment in sustainable biotechnology processes and the adoption of automated and microfluidic synthesis systems.

Key enzymatic DNA synthesis market trends include wider adoption of enzyme-based synthesis platforms, increasing demand for long and high-fidelity DNA constructs, expansion of benchtop and cloud-based delivery models, and closer integration with synthetic biology workflows. Environmental considerations are also influencing purchasing and development strategies as organizations seek alternatives that reduce hazardous chemical use and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Rising adoption of genomics and personalized medicine is a significant market growth driver. Continued advances in sequencing technologies are reducing costs, shortening analysis times and enabling broader use of genetic information in diagnostics, treatment selection and preventive care. Enzymatic DNA synthesis supports these applications by enabling high-precision production of custom genetic sequences used in targeted therapies, research tools and diagnostic development.

According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. The increase demonstrates the growing role of precision healthcare and highlights the need for reliable DNA synthesis capabilities throughout therapeutic research and development.

Technology providers are increasingly investing in algorithm-driven enzymatic DNA synthesis platforms capable of producing longer, more complex and highly accurate sequences. In May 2025, Austria-based synthetic biology company Ribbon Bio introduced MiroSynth DNA molecules for advanced applications in gene therapy, synthetic biology and industrial biotechnology. The technology uses proprietary enzymatic processes and computational controls to reduce errors, improve scalability and maintain sequence accuracy while supporting complex DNA architectures.

Strategic partnerships are also strengthening the market's commercial infrastructure. In January 2026, Integrated DNA Technologies partnered with Ansa Biotechnologies to address constraints associated with traditional chemical DNA synthesis. The collaboration combines Ansa Biotechnologies' enzymatic DNA synthesis platform with Integrated DNA Technologies' global manufacturing and commercialization capabilities. The partnership is intended to accelerate access to next-generation synthetic DNA for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The market spans polymerase-mediated synthesis, terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase technologies, template-free ligase-based synthesis, hybrid chemical-enzymatic workflows and xeno nucleic acid synthesis platforms. Products and services support short oligonucleotides, gene fragments and long DNA constructs through benchtop instruments, outsourced services and cloud-based delivery models.

Major application areas include synthetic biology, genomics, gene editing, biopharmaceutical development, diagnostics, research tools and biotechnology research and development. Key end users include academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic organizations, agricultural biotechnology businesses, and industrial biotechnology and chemical companies.

Tariffs are creating additional cost pressures across the enzymatic DNA synthesis technology market by raising prices for imported enzymes, reagents, microfluidic components, synthesis cartridges and precision laboratory instruments. Research institutions and biotechnology companies in North America and Europe are particularly exposed to higher consumables costs, while Asia-Pacific organizations face increased equipment-sourcing expenses. Although these conditions may delay laboratory expansion, they are also encouraging localized reagent production, regional instrument manufacturing and cost-efficient synthesis workflows that can improve long-term supply chain resilience.

Market revenue includes sales of benchtop enzymatic synthesizers, enzymes, reagents, nucleotide substrates, oligonucleotide products, clonal fragments, long-fragment synthesis kits, starter kits, reaction buffers, microfluidic consumables, synthesis cartridges and quality-control products, together with related services. Continued innovation across these categories is expected to reinforce the strong outlook for the global enzymatic DNA synthesis technology market through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Polymerase Mediated Synthesis; Terminal Deoxynucleotidyl Transferase (TdT); Template Free Ligase Based Synthesis; Hybrid Chemical Enzymatic Workflows; Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA) Synthesis Platforms

2) By Fragment: Short Oligos; Gene Fragments; Long Constructs

3) By Delivery Model: Benchtop Instrument; Outsourced Service; Cloud Based As A Service

4) By Application: Synthetic Biology; Genomics and Gene Editing; Biopharmaceutical Development; Diagnostics and Research Tools; Biotechnology Research and Development

5) By End-User Or Application: Academic and Government Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Diagnostic Companies; Agricultural Biotech Companies; Industrial Biotech and Chemical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Polymerase Mediated Synthesis: Polymerase Chain Reaction Based Synthesis; Isothermal Amplification Based Synthesis; Rolling Circle Amplification Based Synthesis; Strand Displacement Amplification Based Synthesis; Primer Extension Based Synthesis

2) By Terminal Deoxynucleotidyl Transferase (TdT): Single Nucleotide Addition Synthesis; Homopolymer Tail Synthesis; Random Oligonucleotide Tail Synthesis; Labeling and Tagging Synthesis; Enzyme Mediated Extension Synthesis

3) By Template Free Ligase Based Synthesis: Enzymatic Ligation Synthesis; Oligonucleotide Assembly Synthesis; Fragment Ligation Synthesis; Cyclic Ligation Synthesis; Automated Ligase Synthesis

4) By Hybrid Chemical Enzymatic Workflows: Phosphoramidite Enzymatic Integration Synthesis; Chemical Precursor Enzymatic Extension Synthesis; Stepwise Hybrid Synthesis; Enzyme Assisted Chemical Assembly Synthesis; Automated Hybrid Workflow Synthesis

5) By Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA) Synthesis Platforms: Peptide Nucleic Acid Synthesis; Locked Nucleic Acid Synthesis; Glycol Nucleic Acid Synthesis; Threose Nucleic Acid Synthesis; Cyclohexenyl Nucleic Acid Synthesis

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

