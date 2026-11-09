Varonis Extends Atlas To The Browser And Endpoint, Adds AI Gateway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlas secures AI everywhere people and agents work, so organizations can rein in shadow AI, control token costs, and stop risky agent actions

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced three new capabilities for Varonis Atlas: Browser Protection, Endpoint Protection, and an AI Gateway. These new capabilities add coverage where employees use AI every day and where AI connects to models, tools, and data.

Security teams need to discover and govern AI apps, agents, and models whether they're sanctioned or not. They need to do it across the browser, endpoint, cloud, apps, and code. Stitching together point solutions is costly, inconsistent, and leaves gaps.

Atlas secures the full AI lifecycle with a consistent set of policies that work wherever you build or run your agents and models. It also links AI activity to the Varonis Data Security Platform, so security teams can see and control sensitive data access.

New capabilities in Varonis Atlas include:



Browser Protection: Finds AI use in the browser, including personal accounts and unsanctioned apps. Blocks unsanctioned AI sites and applies data-aware guardrails to prompts, responses, and attachments via a lightweight browser extension.

Endpoint Protection: Finds AI apps, coding agents like Claude Code, local model files, and MCP servers on laptops and desktops. Use the Varonis endpoint sensor or integrate with CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Defender. AI Gateway: Puts an LLM and MCP gateway in front of your AI traffic. Teams can route requests across model providers, cap token spend, and enforce guardrails on prompts, responses, and the tools agents call.



Varonis also expanded Atlas Agent Intent with a new Agent Manifest that defines what each agent is for. Atlas uses intent-based access control (IBAC) to step in when an agent drifts from that purpose.

"You can't control AI you can't see, and you can't see AI by watching one touchpoint at a time," said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis. "Atlas shows security teams the AI tools, agents, and token use across the business, and lets them stop an agent action when it goes beyond its guardrails. Companies can say yes to AI without losing control of their data."

Varonis' Browser Protection, Endpoint Protection, and AI Gateway are available now.

Additional Resources



Read how the new Atlas capabilities work on the Varonis blog.

Request a Varonis Atlas demo. Visit our blog, and join us on LinkedIn and YouTube.



About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

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