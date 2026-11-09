Lbank Launches Cash Voucher Giveaway With Up To 100 USDT In Spending Vouchers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, the leading global crypto exchange, has launched its Cash Voucher Giveaway. Running from November 5 to November 30, 2026, the campaign rewards users for applying for an LBank Card and making payments with LBank Card or LBank Pay. Participants can earn draw attempts for prizes including spending deduction vouchers worth up to 100 USDT, interest boost coupons, Futures Bonuses, and USDT rewards.

The campaign offers several ways to earn draw attempts. Users can qualify by completing their first LBank Card application during the event. An LBank Pay transaction totaling at least 10 USDT in a day provides a daily opportunity to participate. Users can earn more draw attempts through the LBank Cash Challenge, which has four cumulative LBank Pay payment milestones. Spending at least 20 USDT across two transactions unlocks one draw attempt; 100 USDT across four transactions unlocks another. Reaching 500 USDT across six transactions and 1,000 USDT across eight transactions unlocks two additional attempts at each milestone. Separately, users can earn one draw attempt by making at least two LBank Card transactions totaling 20 USDT during the campaign. Draw prizes include spending deduction vouchers worth up to 100 USDT, 100%–400% interest boost coupons, Futures Bonuses of up to 10 USDT, and USDT rewards.

Spending Deduction Vouchers can offset part of the purchase amount on eligible USDT payments made through the LBank Pay or LBank Card service specified on each voucher. The applicable service, minimum purchase amount, deduction value, and validity period are shown on the voucher and payment page. Each voucher can be used once, with no more than one voucher applied per transaction. To use a Spending Deduction Voucher, users must update the LBank App to Android V8.2.4 or iOS V6.2.3, or a later version.

A separate LBank Card perk extends the campaign to everyday subscriptions. Registered participants who spend a cumulative 100 USDT or more with LBank Card during the month can receive 50% cashback on ChatGPT and Claude subscriptions paid with the card, capped at 5 USDT per user per month.

The campaign builds on the continued expansion of LBank's real-world payment ecosystem. According to LBank's Q3 2026 report, the physical LBank Card officially launched on August 27, introducing cashback rates of up to 10% and a yield booster of up to 300%, strengthening its spend-to-earn proposition. The report also highlighted significant progress across LBank Cash, which encompasses both LBank Card and LBank Pay. As of September 30, 2026, the ecosystem had surpassed 10 million cumulative transactions, serving users across more than 200 countries and regions. With integration into Visa's global network of over 150 million merchants, LBank continues to expand the accessibility and practical utility of digital assets in everyday transactions, bridging the gap between crypto holdings and real-world spending.

“Payments become more useful when the benefits connect with how people already spend,” said Eric He, LBank Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Advisor.“This campaign brings LBank Card and LBank Pay into familiar situations, from daily purchases to digital subscriptions, while giving users clear ways to earn rewards as they explore both services.”

Looking ahead, LBank will continue to develop payment experiences that connect digital assets with everyday spending. By improving how users access LBank Card and LBank Pay and by building rewards around practical uses, the platform aims to make its financial services more relevant to users beyond the trading screen.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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