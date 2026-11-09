Cell Sheet-Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 14.6% CAGR As Hitachi, Thermo Fisher, Fujifilm, Lonza And Abeona Scale Localized Regeneration

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Sheet-Based Gene Therapy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell sheet-based gene therapy market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by advances in tissue engineering, gene delivery technologies and regenerative medicine research. The market is projected to increase from $0.68 billion in 2025 to $0.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.34 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing tissue engineering research, wider adoption of regenerative medicine techniques, expansion of cell-based therapeutic studies and continued improvements in gene delivery technologies. Translational research initiatives have also helped move cell sheet-based gene therapy closer to clinical applications.

Future growth is expected to be driven by demand for localized regenerative therapies, an expanding pipeline of clinical trials involving gene-modified cells and growing applications in oncology and cardiology. Investment in advanced tissue engineering and precision regenerative medicine is also accelerating the development of therapies designed to improve tissue integration, treatment durability and localized gene expression.

The increasing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases remains a major cell sheet-based gene therapy market driver. Aging populations and longer life expectancy are contributing to higher rates of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, neurodegenerative conditions and inherited diseases. Cell sheet technologies can support localized tissue repair and sustained therapeutic gene activity while preserving cellular structures that promote integration with damaged tissue.

Diabetes illustrates the scale of the unmet medical need supporting market expansion. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 589 million people worldwide were living with diabetes in 2024. That total is projected to rise to 853 million by 2050, highlighting the growing demand for innovative and durable regenerative treatment strategies.

Key cell sheet-based gene therapy market trends include the development of multilayered and co-culture cell sheet technologies, increased use of stem-cell-derived products and greater emphasis on tissue longevity. Researchers and therapy developers are also pursuing scaffold-free cell sheet constructs that can improve cell-to-cell interactions, preserve extracellular matrix integrity and support targeted delivery at treatment sites.

Clinical and regulatory progress is strengthening the market outlook. In April 2025, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Zevaskyn (prademagene zamikeracel), a therapy for wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The treatment uses genetically corrected cell sheets to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene. A single application is designed to promote wound healing, reduce pain and support sustained type VII collagen expression at treated sites. The approval provides an important reference point for future gene-corrected cell sheet therapies.

Strategic investment and acquisition activity is also supporting industry development. In December 2023, Fondazione ENEA Tech e Biomedical acquired Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to preserve and advance regenerative medicine capabilities while strengthening research and development in epithelial stem cell therapies for rare and severe diseases.

Tariffs are creating operational challenges by increasing the cost of imported cell culture substrates, gene delivery vectors, bioprocessing tools and precision fabrication equipment. Research institutions and biotechnology companies in North America and Europe are particularly exposed because of their reliance on specialized imported materials, while Asia-Pacific developers face higher experimental therapy costs. These pressures may increase development expenses and extend research timelines. However, they are also encouraging domestic production, regional innovation and localized manufacturing of materials and technologies used in cell sheet-based gene therapy.

The market encompasses monolayer, co-culture and multilayered cell sheet products developed from autologous, allogeneic and stem-cell-derived sources. Applications span oncology, ophthalmology, genetic disorders, cardiology and other regenerative medicine fields. Hospitals, clinics, academic institutions, research organizations, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers represent the principal end users. Continued clinical validation, manufacturing advances and investment in localized gene delivery are expected to sustain strong global market growth through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Cell-Sheet Type: Monolayer Cell-Sheet Type; Co-Culture Cell-Sheet Type; Multilayered Cell-Sheet Type; Other Cell-Sheet Types

2) By Technology Type: Cell Sheet-Based Engineering Techniques; Gene Delivery Methods

3) By Source Type: Autologous; Allogenic; Stem-Cell Derived

4) By Application: Oncology; Ophthalmology; Genetic Disorders; Cardiology; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research and Academic Institutions; Biotech and Pharma Companies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Monolayer Cell-Sheet Type: Cardiomyocyte Sheets; Epithelial Cell Sheets; Mesenchymal Stem Cell Sheets; Other Monolayer Cell Sheets

2) By Co-Culture Cell-Sheet Type: Fibroblast + Stem Cell Sheets; Endothelial + Smooth Muscle Cell Sheets; Other Co-Culture Combinations

3) By Multilayered Cell-Sheet Type: Triple-Layered Sheets; Double-Layered Sheets; Other Multilayered Configurations

4) By Other Cell-Sheet Types: Genetically Modified Cell Sheets; Hybrid Cell Sheets; Other Novel Or Experimental Sheets

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

