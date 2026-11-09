Global Cardiovascular Genetic Testing Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 11% CAGR And AI Genomics With Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, And Fulgent Genetics

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Genetic Testing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular genetic testing market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare systems increase their focus on inherited cardiovascular disorders, preventive care and precision medicine. The market is projected to grow from $3.93 billion in 2025 to $4.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $6.62 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11%.

Historical market growth has been supported by greater awareness of inherited cardiovascular conditions, expanding molecular diagnostic capabilities and declining genetic sequencing costs. Increased availability of genetic counseling services and continued research in cardiovascular genomics have also helped integrate genetic testing into clinical care.

Future growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for precision medicine, wider adoption of population-based genetic screening and greater use of artificial intelligence in genetic variant interpretation. The integration of genomic information into clinical decision-making is enabling healthcare professionals to assess inherited risk, support earlier intervention and develop more personalized prevention and treatment strategies.

Key cardiovascular genetic testing market trends include increased use of predictive risk assessment, multigene panel testing and AI-supported bioinformatics. Pharmacogenomic testing is also gaining attention as healthcare providers seek to match patients with medications based on their genetic profiles. These developments are strengthening the role of genetic testing in personalized cardiovascular care.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease remains a major market driver. Sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, obesity, hypertension and metabolic disorders are contributing to a growing global disease burden. This trend is increasing demand for tests that identify inherited cardiovascular risks before severe complications occur. According to the American Heart Association, the age-adjusted cardiovascular disease death rate reached 233.3 per 100,000 people in 2024, up 4% from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023.

Market participants are advancing clinician-ordered cardiovascular genetic tests designed around individual medical needs. In September 2025, Mass General Brigham partnered with Broad Clinical Labs and the Mass General Brigham Laboratory for Molecular Medicine to launch a genetic test assessing inherited risk across eight cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. These include atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, elevated lipoprotein(a), hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, thoracic aortic aneurysm and venous thromboembolism.

The test was developed using genotype and clinical information from 236,393 participants in the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program. It combines polygenic risk scores with high-resolution genetic data generated through a blended genome-exome assay. Results are interpreted in a CLIA-certified laboratory and presented in patient-focused reports, supporting more informed clinical discussions and preventive care decisions.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In February 2025, Tempus AI Inc. acquired Ambry Genetics for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands Tempus AI's diagnostic capabilities and supports its strategy of combining genetic testing with data-driven insights for healthcare providers, patients and life sciences organizations.

Cardiovascular genetic testing is used across inherited cardiomyopathies, hypertrophic and dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, aortopathies and other cardiovascular conditions. Major testing categories include predictive, carrier, prenatal, newborn, diagnostic and pharmacogenomic testing. Technologies include cytogenetic, biochemical and molecular testing, with demand coming from hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research organizations, genetic counseling centers, pharmaceutical companies and direct-to-consumer providers.

Tariffs remain a market challenge by increasing the cost of imported sequencing instruments, reagents, bioinformatics hardware and advanced laboratory equipment. North American and European laboratories are particularly exposed to imported genomic technologies, while Asia-Pacific manufacturers face higher test kit production and distribution costs. However, these pressures are encouraging domestic reagent manufacturing, localized sequencing capacity and regional bioinformatics development, which may strengthen long-term cardiovascular genetic testing infrastructure.

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Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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