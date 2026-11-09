Global Arrayed CRISPR Screening Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 17.7% CAGR To $3.43 Billion As Thermo Fisher, Merck, Agilent And Genscript Advance Precision Drug Discovery

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Arrayed Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Screening Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arrayed clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) screening market is experiencing rapid expansion as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, and research institutions increase their use of functional genomics technologies. The market is projected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

Historical growth has been supported by the expansion of functional genomics research, greater availability of CRISPR editing reagents, increased investment in academic screening programs, early adoption of arrayed screening formats, and wider use of cell-based assays. These factors have strengthened demand for technologies that can connect specific genetic modifications with measurable cellular responses.

The arrayed CRISPR screening market is forecast to reach $3.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for precision drug discovery, continued investment in gene therapy research, broader disease-modeling applications, bioinformatics-enabled screening, and increased collaboration between academic institutions and commercial organizations.

Key arrayed CRISPR screening market trends include growing adoption of targeted gene-validation screens, high-throughput arrayed assays, advanced phenotypic data analytics, and custom screening services. The industry is also placing greater emphasis on functional genomics accuracy, automated workflows, sophisticated imaging technologies, and experimental platforms capable of generating reproducible results at scale.

Personalized medicine is a major growth driver for the market. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics are increasing demand for research tools that can identify patient-specific drug targets, assess treatment responses, and support the development of therapies aligned with individual genetic and cellular profiles. Arrayed CRISPR screening enables researchers to evaluate defined genetic edits across distinct cell populations, improving target identification and preclinical treatment assessment.

Momentum in personalized treatment development is reflected in regulatory activity. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. The 2023 approvals also included seven cancer therapies and three treatments addressing other diseases and medical conditions.

The growing burden of genetic disease is also increasing demand for arrayed CRISPR screening technologies. These platforms help researchers evaluate individual genes, investigate disease-associated mutations, validate therapeutic targets, and advance targeted treatment programs. In October 2024, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust reported that the number of registered cystic fibrosis patients increased from approximately 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, a year-over-year rise of 1.5%.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating innovation in high-throughput phenotypic screening. In November 2023, AstraZeneca partnered with the Medical Research Council and the Milner Therapeutics Institute at the University of Cambridge to establish a Functional Genomics Screening Laboratory. The facility is designed to map gene-phenotype relationships in chronic conditions, including cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.

The laboratory combines high-throughput automation, advanced imaging, and phenotypic analysis across models such as organoids and induced pluripotent stem cells. Its collaborative structure is expected to support faster target validation, expand researcher access to specialized screening infrastructure, and advance the translation of functional genomics discoveries into potential therapies.

Market offerings span CRISPR libraries, reagents and consumables, screening instruments, software, and specialized services. Major applications include functional genomics, drug discovery, disease modeling, and gene validation. Demand comes primarily from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations. Service opportunities include custom screening, assay development, cell-line engineering, target validation, phenotypic analysis, bioinformatics, and experimental design.

Tariffs remain an important market consideration because they can raise the cost of imported reagents, enzymes, laboratory instruments, consumables, and automated screening systems. Research institutions and biotechnology companies in North America and Europe are particularly exposed to specialized import costs, while organizations in Asia-Pacific may face higher equipment procurement expenses. Although these pressures can increase project budgets and extend research timelines, they are also encouraging local reagent production, regional instrument assembly, and development of cost-efficient arrayed CRISPR screening platforms.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Libraries; Reagents and Consumables; Instruments; Software and Services

2) By Application: Functional Genomics; Drug Discovery; Disease Modeling; Gene Validation; Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Academic and Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Libraries: Genome Wide Knockout Libraries; Targeted Gene Libraries; Activation Libraries; Repression Libraries; Custom Designed Libraries

2) By Reagents and Consumables: Guide Ribonucleic Acid Reagents; Cas Enzyme Reagents; Transfection Reagents; Cell Culture Reagents; Assay and Detection Reagents

3) By Instruments: Automated Liquid Handling Systems; High Throughput Screening Systems; Cell Imaging Systems; Flow Cytometry Instruments; Genomic Analysis Instruments

4) By Software and Services: Screening Design Software; Data Analysis Software; Bioinformatics Services; Screening Execution Services; Custom Assay Development Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

