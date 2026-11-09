Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Profiling Kits Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 12.2% CAGR As Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN And Promega Drive NGS, AI And Automation

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Profiling Kits Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) profiling kits market is experiencing rapid growth as demand increases across forensic science, personalized medicine, genetic diagnostics and relationship testing. The market is expected to rise from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the growing use of forensic science in law enforcement, wider availability of paternity and kinship testing services, and increased adoption of polymerase chain reaction technologies in laboratories. Government investment in forensic infrastructure and the development of standardized DNA testing protocols for clinical research have also strengthened demand for reliable DNA profiling solutions.

The DNA profiling kits market is forecast to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2%. This growth is expected to be driven by advances in next-generation sequencing, increasing demand for personalized medicine and genetic diagnostics, and the integration of artificial intelligence into genetic data interpretation. The expansion of direct-to-consumer genetic testing and the adoption of automated, high-throughput DNA analysis systems are also expected to create significant opportunities for market participants.

Key DNA profiling market trends include increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing kits for highly accurate genetic analysis and growing demand for rapid forensic DNA testing in criminal investigations. Laboratories are also investing in automated DNA extraction and amplification systems to improve efficiency, consistency and throughput. Meanwhile, cloud-based DNA data analysis platforms are gaining attention as organizations seek secure and scalable tools for managing complex genetic information.

Rising demand for personalized medicine is a major factor supporting DNA profiling kits market growth. Healthcare providers increasingly use genetic analysis to select targeted therapies, improve treatment effectiveness and reduce the risk of adverse drug reactions. DNA profiling kits enable the identification of individual genetic variations that can inform prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases during 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This increase highlights the expanding role of genetic information in clinical decision-making.

Innovation in polymerase chain reaction techniques is also improving DNA profiling workflows. Enhanced multiplex PCR amplification systems provide greater sensitivity, accuracy and operational efficiency, particularly when laboratories process degraded or low-quality samples. In January 2023, Promega Corporation launched the PowerPlex Fusion 6C System, an advanced short tandem repeat analysis kit designed with expanded loci coverage, high-sensitivity chemistry and support for direct amplification from forensic casework samples. The system reduces preparation requirements and turnaround times while improving discrimination power and laboratory productivity.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive environment. In January 2023, QIAGEN N.V. acquired Verogen Inc. for $150 million. The transaction expanded QIAGEN's capabilities in human identification and forensic genomics while strengthening its next-generation sequencing portfolio. It also enhanced the company's ability to support end-to-end DNA analysis workflows through sequencing kits, forensic analysis platforms and related human identification technologies.

North America was the largest regional market for DNA profiling kits in 2025, supported by established forensic infrastructure, advanced healthcare systems and strong adoption of genetic technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as laboratory capacity, healthcare investment and access to molecular diagnostics continue to expand. The DNA profiling kits market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Kits; Instruments; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology; Short Tandem Repeat Analysis Technology; Next Generation Sequencing Technology; Capillary Electrophoresis Technology; Microarray Technology

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors And Wholesalers; Online Sales

4) By Application: Forensic And Criminal Investigation; Paternity And Kinship Testing; Direct To Consumer Testing; Clinical And Diagnostic Testing; Research And Biobanks; Animal Identification

5) By End User: Forensic Laboratories; Clinical And Diagnostic Laboratories; Direct To Consumer Genetic Testing Companies; Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Animal Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Kits: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits; Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification Kits; Short Tandem Repeat Analysis Kits; Deoxyribonucleic Acid Quantification Kits; Library Preparation Kits

2) By Instruments: Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments; Thermal Cyclers; Deoxyribonucleic Acid Sequencers; Automated Sample Preparation Systems; Electrophoresis Systems

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software; Genotyping Software; Sequence Alignment Software; Laboratory Information Management Software; Forensic Analysis Software

4) By Services: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Profiling Services; Forensic Testing Services; Paternity Testing Services; Genetic Testing Services; Data Interpretation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

