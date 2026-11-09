Managed IT And Cybersecurity For New York City Nonprofits: Protecting The Mission On A Budget That Has To Stretch

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in New York since 1980, today released an analysis of IT and cybersecurity for New York nonprofits, and why the technology stakes are different for mission-driven organizations that have to run lean.

For a nonprofit, technology is not overhead that sits apart from the mission. It is how the organization protects donor and constituent information, how a lean staff gets more done, and how fundraising, outreach, and service delivery actually happen. According to Krantz, that is what makes technology decisions at a nonprofit different from the same decisions at a commercial business: every dollar and every hour spent on technology is measured against the people the organization exists to serve.



The Mission Sets the Budget, and the Budget Sets the Technology

Nonprofits run lean by design. Staff wear several hats, budgets are watched closely, and board members ask, reasonably, whether each dollar is delivering value. At the same time the expectations placed on a nonprofit keep rising. Donors and grantors want assurance that their information is protected. Constituents expect services to be available. Remote and hybrid teams need secure access from many locations. Technology is supposed to make all of that easier, and when it does not, it quietly becomes one more thing pulling attention away from the work.

That economic reality changes how a nonprofit should approach technology spending. The goal is not the largest possible toolset; it is the right tools, configured well, with the waste removed. Many organizations are paying for software they do not use, or missing nonprofit licensing and grant programs they are entitled to. Microsoft and other major vendors offer substantial nonprofit pricing and donated licensing that a surprising number of organizations never fully claim, which means money that could go to the mission is left on the table instead.



Managing a nonprofit's technology well, then, starts with discipline about what the organization actually needs, followed by taking full advantage of the programs built specifically for the sector. Done properly, the same budget stretches further, the environment gets simpler, and staff spend less time working around tools that were never set up correctly in the first place.



What Nonprofits Are Actually Protecting

Behind the fundraising totals and program outcomes, a nonprofit holds a quiet store of sensitive information. Donor records include names, giving histories, and often payment details. Constituent and client files can include some of the most personal information an organization ever handles. Employee and volunteer records, financial data, and board materials add to the total. All of it lives across email, Microsoft 365, cloud applications, and the laptops and phones that staff, volunteers, and board members use from the office, from home, and from the field.

Protecting that information is not a single product a nonprofit can buy once. It is a coordinated set of practices across every place the data lives: controlling who can reach what, securing email against the attacks that target it, keeping devices current, and making sure remote access does not quietly become the weakest point. The organizations that handle this well are not the ones that spent the most. They are the ones whose protections were planned together rather than assembled piecemeal as each new tool was added.



Security Is Now Expected, Even of Small Organizations

There is a persistent assumption that attackers go after large targets and leave small, mission-driven organizations alone. The evidence has not supported that assumption for years. Automated attacks do not screen for an organization's size or purpose before they strike; they look for whatever is least defended. A nonprofit that processes donations, holds personal data, and runs on a lean team can be an easier target than a far larger company, not a less appealing one.



The expectation to demonstrate reasonable security is rising from the outside as well. Grantors and institutional funders increasingly ask how an organization protects data before they write a check. Boards are asking harder questions about cyber risk. Insurers want to see specific controls in place. For a nonprofit this means security has moved from a technical detail to a matter of credibility and good stewardship, and the organizations that can show practical, documented safeguards are better positioned with everyone whose trust they depend on. Public frameworks aimed at smaller organizations, including guidance from the federal cybersecurity agency and the national standards body, now make it realistic for a lean team to adopt sound practices without an enterprise budget.



One Accountable Partner, Fully Managed or Co-Managed

Most nonprofits do not have the luxury of a deep internal IT team. Some have one capable person carrying everything; many rely on a willing staff member whose real job is something else entirely. In either case, the most expensive failures tend to happen in the gaps, where no one clearly owns a problem and it falls between a software vendor, a part-time contractor, and whoever is free when something breaks. Krantz positions itself as a single accountable partner for IT management, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, cloud, and business continuity, so that ownership is clear and problems are solved rather than passed around.

That partnership is deliberately flexible. Krantz can serve as a nonprofit's complete technology team, or work alongside an internal person or committee, adding security and strategic depth without taking over the relationships that already work. The co-managed model fits the sector especially well, because it lets an organization keep the institutional knowledge of a trusted staff member while closing the gaps that one person cannot reasonably cover alone.



Single ownership also pays off in the quiet, preventive work that keeps interruptions from happening in the first place. When one partner is responsible for the whole environment, monitoring, patching, security, and the health of the applications the organization runs are coordinated instead of handled by separate parties who each see only their own piece. That coordination is where most preventable problems are actually caught.



Resilience Keeps Fundraising and Service Moving

For a nonprofit, downtime is not an abstraction. An outage during a year-end campaign, a grant deadline, or a service day does direct damage to revenue and to the people waiting on the organization. That is why resilience cannot be an afterthought. It means backups that are tested and known to restore, not simply assumed to exist, and a continuity plan sized to what the organization can actually tolerate when a system goes down. It also means protecting information wherever the work happens, because the modern nonprofit is rarely confined to a single office.

The measure of a well-run nonprofit technology environment is not that nothing ever goes wrong. It is that when something does, fundraising continues, services are delivered, and staff keep working while the issue is resolved. Building toward that outcome is ordinary, disciplined work, and it is far less expensive than the alternative of discovering the gaps during an actual emergency.



Why Nonprofits Choose Krantz

The firm's fit with nonprofit organizations rests on a few durable advantages. More than forty years of experience since 1980 show up as judgment rather than guesswork. Nonprofits have been part of the Krantz client community for decades, so the budget pressures and resource constraints are understood rather than explained away. Support is responsive and high-touch, because a small team feels an unresolved problem immediately. IT and cybersecurity are managed together under one strategy rather than as separate products. And the engagement can be fully managed or co-managed, so an organization gets exactly the level of partnership it needs and can adjust it as circumstances change. Krantz tends to fit best with nonprofits that depend on technology to support the mission, want stronger security without added complexity, and value a long-term, accountable partner over a series of one-off fixes.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can you help us make the most of a limited technology budget?

Yes. We help you prioritize spending, simplify where it makes sense, and take advantage of nonprofit licensing and grant programs, including Microsoft's nonprofit offerings, that many organizations never fully use. The goal is more value from the same budget, not a bigger bill.

How do you protect donor and constituent information?

We help protect sensitive data across email, Microsoft 365, devices, and remote access, with practical safeguards sized to your organization and its risk, and we help you document those practices for funders, boards, and insurers who increasingly ask.

Can you work alongside our internal IT person?

Yes. Krantz offers both fully managed and co-managed arrangements, so we can run everything or add capacity and security expertise alongside internal staff, without displacing the knowledge they already hold.

Can you support staff, volunteers, and board members working remotely?

Yes. We build secure, reliable remote access so everyone who needs it can reach the right systems from wherever they work, without weakening the organization's overall security.

