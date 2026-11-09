Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance Announces Continued Partnership With The City Of Hurricane And YMCA For 2027

Hurricane All Day

MMTA

HURRICANE, WV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance (MMTA) is pleased to announce the continued support of two of its key community partners for 2027. The City of Hurricane will serve as the organization's Title Sponsor, while the YMCA will serve as Presenting Sponsor, helping support another year of outdoor recreation, community events, and educational opportunities on Meeks Mountain.

The partnerships reflect a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness, strengthening community connections, and creating opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy the outdoors.

Together, the City of Hurricane and the YMCA will support MMTA's growing calendar of events and programs, including three major initiatives for 2027:

-Hurricane Crush Run - February 6, 2027: A winter trail-running event that brings runners and visitors to Meeks Mountain for a challenging and rewarding experience on the trails.

-Hurricane All Day - September 11, 2027: A new 12-hour endurance event replacing the Hurricane Hundred K after five successful years. Featuring solo runners and three-person relay teams, Hurricane All Day will challenge participants to see how far they can go in 12 hours while maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere, hospitality, and community involvement that have become hallmarks of MMTA events.

-2027 Outdoor Education Series - January through October: A series of 10 educational experiences designed to connect children, families, and community members with nature. Programs will explore topics such as wildlife, birds, pollinators, photography, native plants, and the natural environment surrounding Meeks Mountain.

A Shared Investment in Community

The City of Hurricane has been an important partner in the development and continued growth of Meeks Mountain Trails, helping establish the trail system as a destination for outdoor recreation and community engagement.

"Meeks Mountain Trails has become something very special for Hurricane," said Mayor Scott Edwards. "It's not just about the miles of trails we've built. It's about the people who use them, the volunteers who maintain them, and the families who come together for these events. We're proud to continue supporting the Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance and the positive impact it has on our community."

The YMCA's continued involvement further strengthens the connection between outdoor recreation, healthy lifestyles, and family programming.

"Our mission at the YMCA is centered on strengthening our community through healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility," said Tom Peyton, President of the Dumont Tri-County YMCA Board. "Our partnership with Meeks Mountain Trails is a natural extension of that mission. These trails and events give people of all ages and abilities opportunities to be active, connect with others, and experience the benefits of spending time outdoors."

Brandon Doerner, Chief Fun Officer of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance, added, "What makes this partnership so valuable is that it goes well beyond a single race or event. Whether it's a family attending an outdoor education program, a child discovering the trails for the first time, or someone challenging themselves at Hurricane All Day, we're creating opportunities for people to come together and build healthier lives."

Building Trails, Building Community, Building People

Since its founding, Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance has grown into a volunteer-driven organization responsible for developing and maintaining more than 34 miles of trails in Hurricane. Over 750 volunteers have contributed more than 50,000 hours to trail construction, maintenance, events, and community programming.

While trail development remains central to the organization's mission, MMTA has increasingly focused on using those trails to bring people together through recreation, education, and shared experiences.

The transition from the Hurricane Hundred K to Hurricane All Day reflects that evolution. After five years of hosting the 100K, the organization is introducing a new format designed to welcome a broader range of participants while preserving the endurance challenge and community atmosphere that made the original event successful.

The expanded Outdoor Education Series represents another important part of that mission, providing year-round opportunities for families to learn about and experience the natural environment.

With the continued support of the City of Hurricane and the YMCA, MMTA looks forward to building on that momentum in 2027.

"We're grateful to have two partners who recognize that Meeks Mountain Trails is about much more than trails," said Brandon Doerner, Chief Fun Officer of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance. "Their support allows us to continue creating experiences that bring people together, encourage healthy living, and make Hurricane an even better place to live, work, and visit."

About Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance

Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance is a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to developing, maintaining, and promoting the Meeks Mountain trail system in Hurricane, West Virginia. Through trail stewardship, outdoor recreation, educational programming, and community events, MMTA works to fulfill its mission of building trails, building community, and building people.

Jason Hager

3PS

+1 304-951-7156

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Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance Announces Continued Partnership with the City of Hurricane and YMCA for 2027 News Provided By 3PS November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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