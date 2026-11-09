Big Tree Farms Brings Coconut Aminos To The Everyday Pantry With Walmart Launch

Organic Coconut Aminos will be available in approximately 250 Walmart stores as the brand continues its double-digit growth

BALI, NY, INDONESIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Tree Farms is bringing its Organic Coconut Aminos to approximately 250 Walmart stores beginning at the end of October, marking the company's first distribution with the retailer and expanding access to a versatile, soy-free alternative to traditional soy sauce.Coconut aminos are gaining traction as shoppers look for pantry staples that deliver flavor while fitting a range of dietary preferences and ingredient priorities. Used in stir-fries, marinades, dressings and dipping sauces, coconut aminos bring savory umami flavor and subtle sweetness to familiar meals, with almost half the sodium of traditional soy sauce*.The category also aligns with several established consumer priorities, including flavor, dietary flexibility and ingredients people can readily understand. According to the International Food Information Council's 2025 Food & Health Survey, 52% of Americans reported trying to limit or avoid sodium. The organization's 2026 research also found that ingredient-related considerations, including limited or no artificial ingredients and a limited number of ingredients, have become more prominent in how Americans define healthy food since 2022.For retailers, that creates an opportunity to make versatile alternatives easier to find and easier to use. The Walmart launch comes as Big Tree Farms continues to gain momentum in the U.S. Food channel. According to SPINS, Big Tree Farms is the fastest-growing brand among the top three Soy Sauce Alternative brands in Total US MULO, delivering +31% dollar growth (+$195K) and +39% unit growth (+37,480 units) over the last 12 weeks.Made with organic coconut blossom nectar and Balinese sea salt, Big Tree Farms Organic Coconut Aminos are naturally fermented, soy-free and gluten-free. The seasoning offers lower sodium than traditional soy sauce, along with savory, umami flavor and a hint of sweetness. Its versatility extends well beyond Asian-inspired dishes, from roasted vegetables and grilled proteins to grain bowls, marinades and everyday dressings.“The opportunity is to help more people see coconut aminos as a seasoning they can reach for every day,” said Ben Ripple, co-founder and CEO of Big Tree Farms.“It brings savory, umami flavor to meals people already love, while offering a soy-free and gluten-free option. Walmart gives us a chance to make that choice available to more households.”The ingredient behind the brand's coconut aminos and other products is Nira, the naturally sweet nectar harvested from coconut blossoms in Indonesia. Big Tree Farms works directly with more than 21,000 farmers, connecting its ingredient expertise with long-standing sourcing relationships and regenerative farming practices.The 10-ounce Big Tree Farms Organic Coconut Aminos will be available in approximately 250 Walmart stores beginning in October 2026 and nationwide at . For product information, recipes and store locations, visit BigTreeFarms.About Big Tree FarmsBig Tree Farms is the world's leading coconut blossom nectar company, transforming ancient Indonesian tradition into modern pantry staples. Through unrefined coconut sweeteners, naturally fermented coconut aminos, and bold Bali-inspired sauces, the brand delivers flavor-forward, low-glycemic, gluten-free, soy-free alternatives that are better for your body and better for the planet, while bringing the taste of Bali to kitchens everywhere.To purchase, visit the store locator at bigtreefarms/pages/store-locator.To learn more about products, sourcing and certifications, visit BigTreeFarms and follow @bigtreefarmsbali on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Big Tree Farms and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....*Big Tree Farms Organic Coconut Aminos contains 500mg of sodium per 1 TBSP serving compared to the leading brand of soy sauce with 960mg of sodium per 1 TBSP serving.

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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Big Tree Farms Brings Coconut Aminos to the Everyday Pantry with Walmart Launch News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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