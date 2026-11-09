VETTED Celebrates Grand Opening In Troy With Chamber Ribbon Cutting And City Proclamation

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker (left) presents a City of Troy proclamation to VETTED Founder & President Evan Shelline as Troy Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tara Tomcsik looks on, Oct. 20, 2026. Photo: VETTED.

From left: Mayor Ethan Baker, VETTED Co-owner & Vice President Chris Warburton, Founder & President Evan Shelline and Troy Chamber President & CEO Tara Tomcsik with the City of Troy proclamations presented at the ceremony. Photo: VETTED.

Troy Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tara Tomcsik, VETTED Founder & President Evan Shelline and Troy Mayor Ethan Baker at VETTED's Troy office. Photo: VETTED.

Mayor Ethan Baker presented a City Council-signed proclamation at the Chamber ribbon cutting; VETTED served its first Troy veteran the day before

- Evan Shelline, Founder & President, VETTEDTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VETTED, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that provides in-home care for veterans across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, celebrated the grand opening of its Troy office on October 20 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce. Troy Mayor Ethan Baker presented the company with a City of Troy proclamation signed by the Mayor and every member of the Troy City Council.The proclamation recognizes VETTED's work helping veterans with non-medical activities of daily living, including personal care, meals, light housekeeping, homemaker and home health aide services, and respite for family caregivers, "allowing veterans to stay in the homes they know and retain their independence.""The City of Troy is extremely proud to officially welcome VETTED here, and we want to celebrate you and talk about the good work you do," Baker told the gathering of Chamber ambassadors, board members and guests, before inviting the company's founder to the City's Veterans Day ceremony.Troy Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tara Tomcsik opened the ceremony.Founder and President Evan Shelline, who served about a decade in the U.S. Navy, including about six years with the SEAL Teams, told guests why he started the company."It is an honor to serve veterans," Shelline said. "Both my grandfathers were Korean War veterans. When my grandfather passed, the American Legion showed up with 25 people and did a 21-gun salute, and I was still on active duty at the time. I was just blown away. That's what started me, and as Chris and I started to develop VETTED, it's what drives me."Shelline also announced that VETTED began caring for its first Troy veteran the day before the ceremony."Troy has been home base for us from the start," said Chris Warburton, VETTED's co-owner and vice president. "Having the Mayor, the City Council and the Chamber stand with us means a great deal to our caregivers and to the veterans and families we serve."Beyond in-home care, VETTED's program manager and chaplain, Rodney Gasaway, leads the company's Veteran Muster, an outreach effort that gathers senior veterans so their service is remembered and their stories are told. "These Vietnam veterans and Korean War veterans have some stories, and a lot of them haven't been told," Shelline said. "That's part of what we do here."VETTED's office is located at 2125 Butterfield Dr., Suite 299, Troy, MI 48084. Photos and video from the ceremony are available at vettedvc/news.About VETTEDVETTED (Vetted LLC) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Troy, Michigan. Founded in 2024 by Navy SEAL veteran Evan Shelline, VETTED provides in-home care for veterans in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties and performs federal contract work for agencies including the U.S. Army, Navy and Treasury. Learn more at vettedvc or call 248-794-9292.

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VETTED Celebrates Grand Opening in Troy with Chamber Ribbon Cutting and City Proclamation News Provided By Vetted November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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