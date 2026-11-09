NASAL WASHING MAY HELP REDUCE EAR INFECTIONS IN CHILDREN

Research highlights the role of nasal health in childhood ear infections, making nasal hygiene as important as oral hygiene, relevant during cold and flu season

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When parents think about ear infections, they may not think about the nose. But the two are directly connected, and keeping nasal passages healthy may play an important role in middle ear health.The Eustachian tubes connect the back of the nose to the middle ear, helping regulate pressure and drain fluid. When colds and other respiratory illnesses cause nasal inflammation and congestion, these tubes can become blocked, allowing fluid to accumulate and creating conditions that can contribute to ear infections.Research published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology examined xylitol nasal spray in young children with a history of recurring ear infections. Researchers observed substantial reductions in infections during the period when children were using the spray and throughout the following three months, as well as fewer infections requiring systemic antibiotics."The connection between the nose and ears is something many parents and even physicians overlook," says Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear. "Research highlights why nasal hygiene deserves more attention, particularly during cold and flu season. Keeping the nasal passages clean and moisturized is a simple habit that can become part of everyday family care. Just as we teach children to brush their teeth to help protect their oral health, we should also teach them to care for their nasal passages."Xylitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol, has been studied for its ability to interfere with the attachment of bacteria and viruses to mucosal surfaces. By helping inhibit bacterial and viral adhesion in the upper airway, xylitol offers another reason to make nasal care part of an everyday wellness routine. Xlear's xylitol-based nasal sprays help cleanse and moisturize the nasal passages while helping prevent bacteria and viruses from adhering to mucosal surfaces.Nasal hygiene isn't just for cold and flu season. Regular nasal care can also be helpful during allergy season, when traveling, and when exposed to dry air, pollution and other environmental irritants. Making nasal care a daily habit can help support comfortable breathing and overall respiratory wellness.Study:To learn more about how Xlear with xylitol can help with nasal hygiene, visit xlear. Xlear is available online, on Amazon and in major retail stores such as CVS, Walmart, Wegmans, Sprouts and more.About XlearJust as brushing teeth and washing hands became essential hygiene habits, Xlear is helping normalize daily nasal hygiene as part of modern proactive wellness, better breathing, and healthier living. Tie daily nasal hygiene directly to managing allergies, poor air quality, travel, and cold or flu health. Better breathing promotes better living, making regular airway care an accessible, daily habit. Select products, including Xlear xylitol-based cough drops, extend this commitment by promoting everyday throat comfort alongside nasal hygiene routines.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Xlear and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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NASAL WASHING MAY HELP REDUCE EAR INFECTIONS IN CHILDREN News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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