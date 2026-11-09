VAURA Pilates Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VAURA Pilates, the Reformer Pilates studio in Austin's Mueller district, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition highlights the studio's athletic, high-energy approach to Reformer Pilates and the welcoming community it has built on Aldrich Street, making it a standout destination for anyone looking to build strength, endurance, and flexibility.VAURA Pilates fuses the precision of Reformer Pilates with the dynamic power of athletic training, delivered in an immersive studio setting with neon lighting, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music. Its class lineup includes TOTAL, a signature 50-minute session combining strength, endurance, and stretch; STRENGTH, which uses controlled tempo and targeted sets to build muscle; and STRETCH, which draws on Pilates and yoga to improve mobility and reduce stress. Trainers offer beginner, intermediate, and advanced options in every class, so participants of all experience levels can work at their own pace.Beyond the workout itself, the studio is built around connection. VAURA Pilates describes its Mueller location as a community-driven space designed for people to move, connect, and elevate, and its philosophy centers on making exercise feel rewarding rather than like a chore. The brand's guiding idea,“Awaken Within,” reflects a focus on mental energy as much as physical results. First-time visitors receive dedicated support as they learn the reformer, and the team prides itself on offering the same warm welcome to nervous beginners and seasoned regulars alike.“I'm incredibly grateful to our Austin community for this recognition,” said Natalie McKeehan, Studio Manager and Head Trainer at VAURA Pilates.“One of the most rewarding parts of my role is watching clients discover their strength, surprise themselves with what they're capable of, and show up for one another along the way. The energy our community brings into the studio every day is what makes VAURA so special, and this award is a reflection of the people who make it that way.”As VAURA Pilates looks ahead, the studio remains committed to creating a space where clients feel challenged, supported, and proud of their progress, whether they're stepping onto a reformer for the first time or celebrating another milestone in their practice. The 2026 Best of Texas Award is a meaningful recognition of the community that has grown around VAURA, and the studio looks forward to welcoming even more of the Austin community into that experience.For more information click here!

VAURA Pilates

VAURA Pilates

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VAURA Pilates Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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