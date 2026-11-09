The Wooden Spoon Kitchen And Bakery Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LA PORTE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery in La Porte, Texas, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner, recognizing its Southern homestyle cooking, welcoming hospitality, and community commitment. The family-owned restaurant and bakery brings locals and visitors together over generous portions, made-from-scratch desserts, and a philosophy of treating every guest like family.Signature dishes include hand-battered chicken fried steak and the Fire in the Hole Burger, featuring an eight-ounce hand-pressed beef patty topped with crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. The hometown Bulldog Shrimp pairs hand-battered shrimp with the restaurant's signature house sauce for Southern flavor and heat.Guests can choose dine-in, takeout, delivery, or catering, with a dedicated children's menu for younger diners. Catering serves corporate functions, celebrations, family gatherings, and community events, combining quality, convenience, and personalized service so hosts can enjoy their guests.The bakery offers pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, banana pudding, peach cobbler, and bread pudding. Custom dessert orders and seasonal holiday offerings bring those homemade favorites to customers' celebrations and family traditions.“We are incredibly humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said the owners of The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery.“As a family-owned business, we have always believed that great food brings people together. Our goal has never been simply to serve a meal, but to create a place where people feel welcomed, appreciated, and at home. This award is a testament to our hardworking team, who put their hearts into what they do every single day, and to the incredible customers and community who continue to support us.”Guided by its motto,“Homestyle Cooking Served with a Smile,” The Wooden Spoon remains committed to quality food, genuine hospitality, family, and community.For more information click here!

The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery

The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery

+1 281-941-9072

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The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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