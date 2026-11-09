Chimichanga

Veterans can enjoy a free à la carte chimichanga on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and a 10% military discount every day of the year

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Macayo's Mexican Restaurants is saying thank you to those who have served. On Wednesday, Nov. 11 2026, veterans can enjoy a free à la carte chimichanga at any Macayo's location, for dine-in or takeout.Guests can choose their chimichanga with shredded beef, shredded chicken or bean. To redeem the offer, veterans simply show a valid military ID when ordering."Veterans have given so much to our communities, and Veterans Day is our chance to say thank you in the way we know best - with a great meal", said Lucas Farnam, CEO of Macayo's. "Whether you sit down with us or grab it to go, we hope every veteran stops by and lets us take care of lunch or dinner."The gratitude doesn't end on Nov. 11. Macayo's offers a 10% military discount every day of the year, so service members and veterans can count on a little extra thanks every time they visit.

Macayo's Mexican Food

Jonathan Humes

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Macayo's Thanks Veterans with a Free Chimichanga on Veterans Day News Provided By Macayos Mexican Food November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Military Industry



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