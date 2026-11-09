Aternium Names Scott Malfitano Chief Operating Officer

Scott Malfitano, COO, Aternium, Inc.

Longtime business and civic leader to oversee operations as Aternium builds heavy water and clean hydrogen facility in Delaware

- Andrew Cottone, Founder & CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aternium, a Delaware-based heavy water and clean hydrogen company, today announced that Scott Malfitano is its Chief Operating Officer. Malfitano also serves on Aternium's Board of Directors. He brings nearly 35 years of construction and corporate operating leadership and decades of public service to the company as it builds its first production facility.

Aternium is developing the first of its kind manufacturing facility in Delaware that will use PEM electrolysis to produce deuterium and high-purity hydrogen. The company is also a founding partner in the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), one of the regional hydrogen hubs selected by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We are building something unprecedented at Aternium, and Scott's arrival strengthens our ability to turn vision into execution,” said Andrew Cottone, PhD, Founder and CEO of Aternium.“He has dedicated his career to creating enduring assets, thriving businesses, and stronger communities. As we advance into construction and operations, his proven leadership, strategic insight, and trusted relationships across the region will help accelerate the development of infrastructure critical to the nation's energy resilience, industrial competitiveness, and technological future.”

As COO, Malfitano will oversee Aternium's operations, including construction, supply chains, staffing, and day-to-day operations to ensure Aternium's sites are delivered safely, on time, on budget and at scale.

Malfitano served over three decades in leadership roles at CSC, where he managed the development and construction of the company's global headquarters and launched CSC Station, a coworking innovation hub in Wilmington, Delaware. He also helped CSC's eRecording business, which educated over 3,600 county clerks and recorder offices switch to paperless processes. In addition, he launched its Business License & Permit business and helped pioneer its online incorporation services.

Malfitano began his career in government with the New York State Comptroller's office and has worked for numerous high profile federal and state political leaders. In August 2024, Malfitano was reappointed as Chair of the Delaware Workforce Development Board by Governor Matt Meyer.

Malfitano served on the Board of Governors of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, the GEAR P3 Taskforce, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, the B+ Foundation and Nativity Prep School. He also founded the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation and Intern Delaware.

“I've spent my career helping organizations scale, innovate, and build lasting value,” said Malfitano.“As Aternium advances America's critical supply chains, strengthens energy security, and expands advanced manufacturing, it is creating capabilities that are vital to the nation's future. I'm honored to join this exceptional team and help turn that vision into a world-class enterprise.”

Dora Cheatham

Aternium, Inc.

+ +1 302-233-8034

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Aternium Names Scott Malfitano Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Aternium, Inc. November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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