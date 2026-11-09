Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Featured In Fortune And Wall Street Journal

Dylan Gois, Anh Vong, Chloe Diamond, Marilyn Suey (founder), Miriam del Rosario, Ethan Mirador

Named to Five Star Professional for 10th year in a row

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, a women-owned business based in San Ramon, has been featured in special sections in the Wall Street Journal and Fortune magazine. The group has also received the Five Star Professional Star for the 10th year in a row.“Being featured in these top-tier publications helps us expand our reach so we can accomplish our mission to help women in the San Francisco Bay Area become more independent and financially confident,” said Marilyn Suey, CEO and founder of Diamond Group Wealth Advisors. She is a women's longevity and lifestyle expert, financial educator, author and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.DGWA has created opportunities for women to learn about financial planning, retirement, estate and legacy considerations, career and financial decisions that often accompany life changes.New relationships and new business have been created through Lunch and Learns, ASK Marilyn blogcasts, Savvy Women mini gatherings and speaking engagements featuring Ms. Suey and local business leaders. Ms. Suey also created the Savvy Women Community on the premise that women needed to come together to support not only the advancement of their careers, but also to enrich each other's lives, families, financial matters, and the causes they care deeply about.The announcements can be seen here:.Fortune Magazine listing.Wall Street Journal listing:.Appearance in a Women in Wealth special section in the October/November, 2026 issue of Fortune magazine-.Marilyn's Five Star Professional Five Star: Listing E-reprint.Marilyn's premium profile:About Marilyn SueyMarilyn Suey, CFP, CEPA, AIF, CPFA, is Founder and CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors serving individuals, families, business owners, healthcare professionals and executives in San Ramon, Danville, Alamo and nearby cities. As a financial advisor with special attention dedicated to women, Marilyn's passion is to serve those who are navigating major life and wealth decisions such as divorce, loss of a beloved, career changes and more.A graduate of UC Berkeley and the Wharton School, she has more than 30 years of leadership experience in technology and over two decades helping individuals, families, business owners, and healthcare professionals plan for retirement, wealth management, and major life transitions. She is the founder of the Savvy Women Community and author of Retire Abundantly and 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women.About the Five Star Professional (FSP)This award was issued on 10/01/2026 by Five Star Professional (FSP) for the time period 02/18/2026 through 07/31/2026. Fee paid for use of marketing materials. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. 1858 San Francisco East Bay-area wealth managers were considered for the award; 68 (4% of candidates) were named 2026 Five Star Wealth Managers. The following prior year statistics use this format: YEAR: # Considered, # Winners, % of candidates, Issued Date, Research Period. 2025: 1,714, 85, 5%, 10/1/25, 1/8/25 - 8/1/25; 2024: 1,567, 85, 5%, 10/1/24, 1/9/24 - 8/9/24; 2023: 1,291, 87, 7%, 10/1/23, 1/9/23 - 7/31/23; 2022: 1155, 90, 8%, 10/1/22, 1/17/22 - 7/15/22; 2021: 1413, 89, 6%, 10/1/21, 12/28/20 - 7/30/21; 2020: 1260, 88, 7%, 10/1/20, 1/13/20 - 8/7/20; 2019: 1340, 104, 8%, 10/1/19, 12/31/18 - 8/9/19; 2018: 1397, 113, 8%, 10/1/18, 1/16/18 - 8/10/18; 2017: 1049, 95, 9%, 10/1/17, 1/13/17 - 7/28/17; 2016: 948, 182, 19%, 9/1/16, 2/24/16 - 8/22/16; 2015: 2261, 183, 8%, 10/1/15, 3/5/15 - 7/31/15; 2014: 4527, 204, 5%, 10/1/14, 3/5/13 - 7/31/13; 2013: 858, 195, 23%, 10/1/13, 3/5/12 - 7/31/12; 2012: 1145, 233, 20%, 10/1/12, 3/5/11 - 7/31/11.Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers.The award is based on 10 objective criteria. Eligibility criteria - required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser (RIA) or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Actively licensed as a RIA or as a principal of a registered investment adviser firm for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (As defined by FSP, the wealth manager has not; A. Been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a license being suspended or revoked, or payment of a fine; B. Had more than a total of three settled or pending complaints filed against them and/or a total of five settled, pending, dismissed or denied complaints with any regulatory authority or FSP's consumer complaint process. Unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through FSP's consumer complaint process; feedback may not be representative of any one client's experience; C. Individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint; D. Filed for personal bankruptcy within the past 11 years; E. Been terminated from a financial services firm within the past 11 years; F. Been convicted of a felony); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients. Evaluation criteria - considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. FSP does not evaluate quality of services provided to clients. The award is not indicative of the wealth manager's future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their clients' assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by FSP or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected wealth managers will be awarded this accomplishment by FSP in the future. Visit .#1201176

Marilyn Suey

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

+1 925-219-0080

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Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Featured in Fortune and Wall Street Journal News Provided By PR LEADS November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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