Shiba Park Library Hotel 'Tale Of Artisans' Autumn Exhibition

Tale of Artisans Vol. 20

The exhibition is curated by Nozomi Kinoshita of Brain Café Co., Ltd.

Enjoy the exhibition while exploring the building

Discover Japanese Traditional Culture Through Books

Exterior of the Shiba Park Hotel

Guests can take home a piece of heritage as a souvenir of their journey

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opened in 1948, the Shiba Park Hotel is based on the concept of“a library hotel that connects people, towns, and history.”

Shiba Park Hotel is currently hosting an exhibition series titled "Tale of Artisans." Through seasonal themes, the exhibition showcases the traditions and stories woven by artisans, accompanied by a curated selection of books. Located near Shiba Park, Tokyo Tower, and Zojoji Temple in a quiet part of central Tokyo, the hotel offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese craftsmanship and culture.

The“Tale of Artisans Vol. 20” is currently ongoing and explores the theme of“Tomoru,” showcasing White Satsuma ware and Hand-brushed Stencil Dyeing.

“Tomoru” is a Japanese verb meaning to be lit or to glow. It evokes a quiet warmth reminiscent of a flickering light as autumn progresses and the air gets brisk. This name was chosen to reflect the exhibition's desire to showcase handcrafted pieces that gently nestle close to the heart, like a soft light on a long autumn evening.

White Satsuma ware is a style of Japanese pottery with a long-standing tradition in Kagoshima Prefecture. Notable for its soft, white texture and delicate painted designs, this exhibition showcases accessories, chopstick rests, and other items, offering an accessible way for guests to experience the charm of White Satsuma ware. "Hand-brushed Stencil Dyeing" is a technique in which patterns are applied to fabric using stencils. Artisans place each stencil onto the cloth and manually brush in the dye. This technique, which developed in Edo (present day Tokyo), is featured here through a selection of items designed for everyday use, such as bags, making it easy to incorporate these pieces into daily life. The exhibition is spread across the first-floor Library Lounge and the second-floor "Book & Culture" foyer, inviting guests to explore the space as they view the collection.

Guests can deepen their understanding of Japanese culture as they explore the stories behind these traditional crafts, which have been passes down through the generations across Japan, and witness the skills of the artisans who create them. The exhibited pieces are also available for purchase, allowing guests to experience the charm of Japanese craftsmanship even after returning to their home country.

A unique feature of the“Tale of Artisans” at Shiba Park Hotel is a selection of books, curated by Ginza Tsutaya Books to complement each theme, that guests can discover. Engaging with these books, which have been chosen specifically to align with the focus of the exhibition, allows for a deeper understanding of traditional crafts and Japanese culture.

"Tale of Artisans" is an initiative rooted in the hope that history and culture, woven together across generations, can lead people toward a brighter and prosperous future. Beyond a comfortable stay, the hotel hopes that guests can enjoy a unique, sustainable experience that blends books, traditional craftsmanship, and the rich history of the local area, complemented by their seasonal hospitality.

*Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

*Exhibition details and duration subject to change.

Exhibition details

Name: Tale of Artisans Vol.20”Tomoru”

Duration: Until November 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Venue: first-floor Library Lounge / second-floor Foyer "Book & Culture"

Entry: Free

Organizer: Shiba Park Hotel

Curation: NIPPONWAZA

URL:

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition spanning decades. The hotel houses approximately 2,000 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated from 2020 to 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also held.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contact: Kitao, Tsunoda

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TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main) FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515

Chigusa Tsunoda

Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd

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Shiba Park library hotel 'Tale of Artisans' Autumn Exhibition News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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