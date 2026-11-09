Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Tibetan Buddhist Master Shyalpa Rinpoche On Karma And Compassion

Shyalpa Rinpoche discusses karma and compassion on Tomorrow, Today.

Shyalpa Rinpoche discusses resilience in exile, karma, compassion and finding peace in a chaotic world in the show's 25th episode.

- Shyalpa RinpocheSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring His Eminence Shyalpa Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist teacher, author and founder of the Universal Peace Sanctuary. The episode explores karma, compassion, resilience and how ancient wisdom can guide people through rapid technological change.In the conversation, Shyalpa Rinpoche describes being born in the Himalayas to parents who left Tibet in the 1950s, including his father's harrowing journey across mountain passes during which he nearly died of starvation. He explains how his family chose compassion over resentment and devoted themselves to preserving Tibetan language, culture and Buddhist teachings in exile.Topics covered in the episode include:- Being recognized as a reincarnated teacher as a young child and the rigorous training that followed- His grandmother, who could recite hours of prayers from memory despite never learning to read- Studying Buddhist philosophy at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in Varanasi- How releasing fish back into a river became a turning point during his parents' illness- Meeting his principal teacher, Chatral Rinpoche- Karma, cause and effect, and his concept of "absolute intelligence" alongside artificial intelligence"If we cannot help, make sure we realize we have no right to hurt anyone," Shyalpa Rinpoche said during the episode. "The moment you hurt anyone, you're hurting yourself."The episode also marks the show's 25th recording and its milestone of 1 million YouTube subscribers. Natarajan and Shyalpa Rinpoche first met at the World Economic Forum in Davos."People have shown up in my life at different times," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, reflecting on the role of karma in his own path from humble beginnings. "When I look back at it, they're like miracles."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=QyeYLN5OAqcAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Shyalpa RinpocheHis Eminence Shyalpa Rinpoche is a Tibetan Buddhist master, author and founder of the Universal Peace Sanctuary. Born in the Himalayas to a family from Tibet, he trained from early childhood in Tibetan Buddhist philosophy and studied at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in Varanasi, India. He teaches internationally on compassion, wisdom and peace.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Tibetan Buddhist Master Shyalpa Rinpoche on Karma and Compassion News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional



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