Innovorbs Technologies Launches Software-Defined LAN And SD-WAN Services For Mid-Size And Large IT Organizations

Tayyab Muhammad, CEO at Innovorbs Technologies

Innovorbs Technologies – Delivering World-Class IT Solutions and Services

Houston MSP designs, deploys, and operates Cisco SD-Access, Juniper Mist, HPE Aruba, and Arista campus networks with zero-trust segmentation and 24/7 operations

- Tayyab Muhammad, CEO & Founder, Innovorbs TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovorbs Technologies, a global managed service provider (MSP) and IT solutions company, today announced a Software-Defined LAN (SD-LAN) and SD-WAN practice for enterprise IT organizations operating multi-building campuses and multi-site networks. The practice replaces manually configured, VLAN-sprawled campus networks with policy-driven fabrics that are provisioned centrally, segmented by identity, and monitored by AI-driven assurance, then operates them 24/7 so in-house teams can focus on the business.The practice covers Cisco SD-Access with Catalyst Center and ISE, Juniper Mist AI-driven wired and wireless, HPE Aruba Central with CX switching and ClearPass, and Arista CloudVision campus, selected to fit each client's existing investments. Core deliverables include fabric design and migration from legacy VLAN architectures; identity-based micro-segmentation for users, IoT, and operational technology; Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 design with validated surveys; SD-WAN integration across Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, and VMware VeloCloud; and telemetry integration into the company's Autonomous NOC for agentic fault detection and self-healing.Engagements begin with a campus readiness assessment that inventories switching and wireless hardware, maps end-of-life equipment, and designs a phased migration that reuses supported gear where possible. Implementation is led by CCIE Enterprise, JNCIE, and Aruba-certified engineers under CCDE architecture review, with site-by-site cutover templates for organizations with dozens or hundreds of locations. Post-deployment, Innovorbs operates the fabric under a flat monthly fee, including policy changes, firmware lifecycle, and capacity planning. IT service firms can deliver the practice to their own clients on a white-label basis."A campus network should be configured once, by policy, not thousands of times, by hand. SD-LAN gets large IT teams out of the switch closet and gives them segmentation they can actually prove to an auditor," said Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and founder of Innovorbs Technologies.Innovorbs is offering a complimentary campus network readiness assessment for enterprise IT teams through April 30, 2027. Details are available atAbout Innovorbs TechnologiesInnovorbs Technologies LLC is an IT solutions and managed services provider headquartered in Spring, Texas, in the Greater Houston area. The company serves clients in healthcare, hospitality, and other industries with network engineering, cloud modernization, virtualization, cybersecurity, managed services, DevOps, software solutions, agentic AI, and staff augmentation.

Tayyab Muhammad

Innovorbs Technologies LLC

+1 346-810-2400

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Innovorbs Technologies Launches Software-Defined LAN and SD-WAN Services for Mid-Size and Large IT Organizations News Provided By Innovorbs Technologies LLC November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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