Mermaid Med Spa Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mermaid Med Spa, a Sarasota med spa specializing in personalized injectables, facial balancing and advanced skin treatments, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition celebrates a practice built around individualized aesthetic care and an environment intentionally designed to feel welcoming, comfortable, fun and nonjudgmental rather than overly clinical or cookie-cutter.That philosophy extends from the treatment menu to the client experience. Neuromodulators and dermal fillers are tailored for natural-looking results, while facial balancing receives the same personalized attention as any single treatment. The spa also offers collagen-stimulating and regenerative options including Radiesse, PRP, PDRN and microneedling, along with advanced skin rejuvenation, customized facials and corrective treatments. That same individuality is built into the space itself. Each provider's treatment room reflects their own personality and style, giving clients a more personal experience.“We wanted Mermaid to feel different from the moment you walk through the door,” said Jen Rezendes, Marketing Director at Mermaid Med Spa.“It's welcoming, fun and personal, never intimidating or overly clinical. We've created a place where our clients can feel comfortable being themselves and genuinely feel like part of our Mermaid family.”That same emphasis on individuality shapes the treatment approach.“My approach has always been less is more, until it's not enough,” said Angie Lewis, APRN, Owner and Injector.“I believe in being honest with my patients about what will benefit them, what they don't need, and when enough is enough. It's never about overselling a treatment; it's about creating natural results that leave you looking and feeling like the best version of yourself.”Mermaid Med Spa plans to continue expanding its regenerative and skin rejuvenation offerings while maintaining the personal atmosphere and relationship-driven care behind its 2026 Best of Florida Award. Its longtime tagline captures that spirit:“In an ocean full of fish...be a mermaid.”For more information, click here.

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Mermaid Med Spa Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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