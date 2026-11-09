Carat Spark Relocates From Avon To Simsbury, Announces Website-Wide Black Friday Savings

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Carat Spark moves from Avon to Simsbury and offering website-wide Black Friday savings through November 30, 2026-no coupons or discount codes needed.

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carat Spark, a family-owned fine jewelry company founded by fourth-generation jewelers Nick, Shruti and Akhil Sood, announces its relocation from Avon to Simsbury, Connecticut. The new studio welcomes customers for personalized, in-person meetings by appointment only.

The move gives customers a new setting to explore Carat Spark's jewelry, view pieces in person, and receive guidance from jewelers whose family experience spans manufacturing, wholesale, and retail. Customers can contact Carat Spark to arrange a visit to the Simsbury studio via their websites "Schedule in Person Viewing" ( ) or "Contact Us" ( ) page.

Alongside the relocation, Carat Spark has launched its Black Friday promotion, with prices reduced across its website through November 30, 2026. Customers can shop the savings directly at , with no coupons or discount codes required. Additional promotional discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

The promotion offers an opportunity to discover fine jewelry for holiday gifts, special occasions, and everyday wear. Shoppers can explore lab diamond and gold jewelry, including earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, with the convenience of online shopping and the option to schedule a personal studio appointment.

Carat Spark combines four generations of jewelry experience with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and attentive service. Its lab diamond fine jewelry reflects the company's commitment to offering beautiful pieces at accessible prices.

To shop Black Friday savings or inquire about an appointment at the new Simsbury studio, visit

About Carat Spark

Founded by Nick, Shruti and Akhil Sood, Carat Spark is a family-owned fine jewelry company rooted in four generations of jewelry expertise. Specializing in lab diamond and gold jewelry, the company serves customers online and through appointment-only visits at its Simsbury, Connecticut studio.

Nick Sood

Carat Spark

+1 860-899-9396

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Carat Spark relocates from Avon to Simsbury, Announces website-wide Black Friday savings News Provided By Carat Spark November 09, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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