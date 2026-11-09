MENAFN - EIN Presswire) POSApt Launches AI Phone Answering for Australian Market

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian point-of-sale technology provider POSApt has launched an AI Phone Answering system that allows restaurants, cafés and takeaway businesses to manage telephone orders, table reservations and customer enquiries automatically.Developed in-house, the technology connects directly with POSApt's existing POS, online ordering and reservation systems. It aims to help hospitality businesses capture missed sales opportunities, reduce staff interruptions and manage customer calls without adding another application.The launch comes as artificial intelligence gains ground in Australia's hospitality industry, with more operators exploring automation to improve efficiency and manage operating costs.AI Adoption Is Growing Across Australian Hospitality:AI is becoming an increasingly practical tool for restaurant operators, extending beyond administrative tasks into everyday business operations.An October 2026 survey by restaurant technology provider Toast found that 49% of 400 Australian restaurant managers surveyed were using AI-powered tools. Among AI users, 89% reported saving at least three hours of administrative work each week, while 88% said AI had improved profitability over the previous year.However, the research also identified barriers to adoption, including implementation costs, limited technical knowledge and difficulties integrating AI with existing systems.Voice AI is also gaining traction internationally. In the United States, restaurant chain Five Guys processed more than 184,000 telephone orders through SoundHound AI's voice assistant during its first year, demonstrating how automated ordering can operate at scale.Turning Missed Calls Into Business Opportunities:During busy lunch and dinner services, restaurant employees often need to choose between answering incoming calls and attending to customers already in the venue.For smaller businesses with limited staff, an unanswered call may mean losing a takeaway order, table reservation or customer enquiry.POSApt's AI Phone Answering system addresses this problem by responding to incoming calls and collecting the information needed to process orders or bookings.The assistant can take telephone orders, arrange table reservations, answer routine enquiries and respond to callers outside normal business hours.During early testing, some participating venues reported increased orders and reservations after introducing the technology. Calls that might previously have gone unanswered could instead be handled automatically, helping businesses capture additional opportunities.Although results varied between venues, the initial feedback suggested that improved telephone availability could deliver commercial benefits alongside reduced staff workload.Developed In-House for Direct POS Integration:A key feature of the new service is its development within POSApt's own technology platform.While independent AI telephone services can connect with restaurant POS systems through third-party integrations, POSApt has developed its solution to work directly with its existing ordering and reservation infrastructure.When a customer places a telephone order, the AI assistant collects the details and records them in POSApt. The order can then be forwarded to a kitchen printer or Kitchen Display System (KDS), where staff receive it through their normal preparation workflow.Table reservations are similarly recorded through the connected booking system, with email notifications providing information to customers and businesses.This reduces the need for staff to transfer order details between applications or manually re-enter information collected over the phone.Sam Timalsina, CA, Co-founder and CEO of POSApt, said the company wanted to develop AI technology that could deliver practical value to hospitality businesses.“Because we develop our own POS software, we can build AI functionality around the systems restaurants already use. This allows information from a telephone conversation to move directly into the ordering and reservation workflow, without the additional complexity of connecting unrelated platforms,” Timalsina said.“Our focus has always been on helping businesses operate more efficiently. If technology can help a restaurant capture orders it would otherwise miss, while reducing interruptions for staff, it creates real value for the business.”Making AI More Accessible to Smaller Restaurants:AI-powered telephone ordering is already being adopted by larger international restaurant chains, but smaller independent venues often face different challenges.Many operate with fewer employees, limited technology budgets and little time to manage complicated software installations.For these businesses, introducing automation through an existing POS provider may be more straightforward than purchasing and connecting multiple independent services.POSApt's system brings telephone orders, digital orders and table reservations into a connected operating environment, allowing employees to concentrate on food preparation, counter service and assisting dine-in customers.The technology is intended to support hospitality staff rather than replace the personal service customers receive.Toast's Australian research also found that 48% of diners surveyed identified easy access to a human when something goes wrong as the factor most likely to increase their trust in restaurant AI.Expanding POSApt's Hospitality Technology Platform:The AI Phone Answering launch adds to POSApt's existing range of hospitality solutions, including cloud-based POS software, online ordering, QR ordering, table reservations and kitchen display systems.By developing its telephone assistant within the same product environment, POSApt aims to make AI a practical extension of restaurant operations rather than a separate technology requiring additional administration.The service is being introduced to Australian restaurants, cafés, takeaway shops and other hospitality businesses using POSApt's connected platform.Businesses interested in the technology can contact POSApt to discuss system requirements, pricing and implementation.

Dipak Timalsina

POSApt

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POSApt Launches AI Phone Answering for Australian Market News Provided By POSApt November 09, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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