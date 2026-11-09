Gujarat: Foodgrains Meant For Poor Diverted Cops Seize Stock Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Junagadh, Nov 9 (IANS) The Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has seized government-supplied foodgrains worth over Rs 30 lakh allegedly diverted from the public distribution system during raids at two locations in Junagadh district, arresting six people and naming 15 others as wanted accused.

The raids were conducted at Bilkha and Bantwa towns following inputs that fair price shop owners and dealers were illegally diverting foodgrains meant for distribution to economically weaker sections, including people living below the poverty line.

Acting on the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik to take action against illegal activities in the state, an SMC team led by Inspector A.Y. Baloch raided two premises.

The first was a house occupied by Imtiyaz Chauhan near the railway crossing in Nagarechawadi, Street No. 3, under Bilkha police station limits.

The second raid was conducted at a house and godown occupied by Deepak alias Dipu Hemnani in Lake Street No. 8 in Bantwa town.

The police seized wheat, rice, tur dal, bajra and gram, along with soybean and other foodgrains, collectively valued at Rs 30.35 lakh.

The seizure also included four vehicles worth Rs 11.35 lakh, seven mobile phones valued at Rs 51,000, four electronic weighing scales worth Rs 8,000, cash of Rs 2,500 and a rough bill book.

The total value of the seized property was estimated at Rs 42.32 lakh, according to the police.

Six accused were arrested during the operation, including Imtiyaz Chauhan and Mustaqbhai Chauhan from Bilkha, and Rajkumar alias Bablo Ahuja, Sunilkumar Pahlajani, Kiran Solanki and Vejabhai Akhiya from Bantwa.

The 15 wanted accused include Amin Chotaliya, Firoz Malaviya and Irfan Kalvatar, besides Deepak Hemnani, who allegedly occupied the raided premises in Bantwa.

The list also includes an unidentified fair price shop owner or dealer and several other persons identified by their names or aliases, including Vasubhai Sindhi, Pintubhai Sindhi, Mohina Sindhi, Aju Sindhi and Babubhai Sindhi.

Two separate offences were registered at Bilkha and Bantwa police stations under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Sections 3(5), 61(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The police said further investigation is underway.