Have No Rift With Siddaramaiah: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that there is no rift between him and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"There is neither a big rift nor a small rift between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and me. Some people are trying to create an atmosphere suggesting there is friction between us," he said.

When asked if there was a disagreement between him and Siddaramaiah, he said, "In politics, there must be detractors and opponents. Only when they are present can people like us engage in clean politics. Siddaramaiah is our leader. Some people, including respected seers, are portraying things differently in the media. We have already communicated to them what needed to be conveyed regarding these matters."

"Siddaramaiah is our leader. Local body elections are approaching, and since I needed to discuss several matters with him, I met him and extended festival greetings," he added while speaking to the media near Mekhri Circle and Town Hall in Bengaluru.

When asked about the proposed elevated corridor and tunnel road project near Mekhri Circle, he stated, "Whether we build a tunnel road, the opposition objects; whether we construct an elevated corridor, they object. They always think negatively. To resolve Bengaluru's traffic congestion, alternative routes must be created. We either have to build roads elevated above or construct tunnels underground. Can we widen roads by demolishing buildings?"

"Defence land has been requested to widen roads in certain parts of Bengaluru. I have already appealed to the Defence Minister to grant the land located at the corner near Mekhri Circle. If that land is made available, we can bring about a major change in the traffic system there. A rotary circle and ring system will be designed in the model of a circle within a circle. Provision will be made so that those heading left go left, and those heading right go right. Along with providing space for traffic on the upper level, tunnel roads will also be utilised where necessary," he explained.

"Traffic will not be completely halted at any point during the execution of the work. The traffic police have already inspected the plan. Recently, the BDA Chairman also conducted a site inspection. I have visited the spot myself and instructed officials to assess which sections are experiencing high traffic congestion. During the construction work, only certain large vehicles and cargo vehicles will be temporarily restricted at specific times. Movement of other vehicles will not be stopped," he clarified.

"Alternative roads are being developed so that the public is not inconvenienced by the construction work. This will cost approximately ₹9 crore. The BDA is already preparing to undertake the development of surrounding connecting roads," he said.

Responding to a question on how the public would be taken into confidence given that minor issues naturally arise during development works, he said, "There is no need to convince those who oppose for the sake of opposing. It seems a section of people has decided to oppose whatever I do. Did the BJP do any such work when they were in power? Has the JDS executed any such development work? Some people have resolved to oppose whatever D.K. Shivakumar does, and they are opposing everything."

"Recently, while travelling in a helicopter, I inspected the location related to the tunnel road project. Near Lalbagh, where the tunnel road passes, there is a large crater, and there is a variation between the rocky area and the point where the tunnel exits. In light of this, officials have been directed to arrange an alternative plan so that no issues arise," he stated.

Speaking on the opposition's pushback, he criticised, "It seems the opposition party's only job is to oppose. Oppose development, oppose every single work. They are unable to tolerate the speed of our government's development work. They are unable to digest our pace of development."

Answering a query on whether the new project will be integrated into the already constructed elevated corridor or built separately, he said, "This will be a separate project. Both projects will function in their own ways.

A separate system is being designed to maintain traffic speed and smooth vehicular movement."

To a question on whether there would be a provision connecting the next section of the elevated corridor to the tunnel road, he replied, "There will be a provision to exit the tunnel road and proceed via the elevated road. However, this is not a 16-kilometre-long tunnel road. That is a separate project. What is being proposed now is a short tunnel road."

"Keeping in mind the traffic congestion occurring in the Hebbal region, this short tunnel road project is being planned. Alternative connectivity is being provided so that after traffic flows smoothly in one area, congestion does not build up again in the next section," he said.