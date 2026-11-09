With Over 2.62 Lakh Startups, India Ranks Among World's Top 3

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The National Entrepreneurship Day, observed on November 9, highlights the growing role of entrepreneurship in India as the country has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with over 2.62 lakh government-recognised startups that are creating employment and expanding opportunities for youth, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The government has recognised over 55,200 startups during FY 2025-26- the highest number of startups recognised in a single year since 2016. The shift from job seekers to job creators reflects India's growing entrepreneurial spirit, the statement said.

Startups have been able to create more than 25 lakh jobs up to October 2026. The number of startups recognised increased by 51.6 per cent year-on-year in FY 2025-26 compared to FY 2024-25, while direct jobs created rose by 36.1 per cent during the same period, according to the statement.

Besides, more than 1.07 lakh recognised startups have at least one woman director or partner, accounting for around 48 per cent of total recognised startups as on March 2026.

Recognising the importance of entrepreneurship in India's development journey, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was established on November 9, 2014 and the day is observed as National Entrepreneurship Day.

Government initiatives such as Startup India, Fund of Funds for Startups, CGSS, SISFS, Atal Innovation Mission, and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) support innovation, access to finance, mentorship and enterprise creation. Nearly half of recognised startups originate from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, alongside expanding rural entrepreneurship, which reflects the inclusive economic growth that is taking place in the country.

India has made significant strides in building a supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs. This progress holds particular significance for a nation where nearly 65 per cent of the population is under 35. Recognising the potential of this demographic dividend, the government has undertaken a range of initiatives to empower young Indians across fields including entrepreneurship.

Notably, startups are present across all States and Union Territories. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat have emerged as leading regions in terms of the number of recognised startups and direct employment generation as on March 31, 2026.

Through the government's policy support and innovation-focused initiatives, easier access to finance, and digital platforms, entrepreneurship continues to expand across India.