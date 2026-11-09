Chokpot Region Set For Development Push: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said the long-neglected Chokpot region in the state was set for a major transformation as he laid the foundation stone for a Rs 136-crore road project aimed at boosting connectivity and economic activity in South Garo Hills.

Addressing a public gathering at Chokpot, Sangma said the district had remained behind other parts of Meghalaya in terms of infrastructure and development for several years, but the situation was changing under the present NPP-led government.

The Chief Minister said successive governments and legislators had tried to secure approval for the Chokpot-Kharukol road but failed to obtain the required sanction.

The present government, he said, succeeded in getting the project approved in coordination with the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Thanking Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sangma said the Rs 136-crore project was among only two proposals approved for Meghalaya and had received the highest priority from the state government.

The 46.08-km road will connect Chokpot Bazar with NH-217 at Siju before extending towards Kharukol, benefiting 14 villages and a population of nearly 5,800.

Sangma said the new route would provide a shorter connection from Chokpot towards Shillong and Guwahati while improving access to several tourist destinations across western South Garo Hills.

The project includes widening the road to intermediate-lane standards and construction of nine RCC bridges, besides culverts, drains and protection structures. Work has already begun at one section of the project.

Besides passenger movement, the road is expected to facilitate transportation of coal, limestone and agricultural produce such as ginger, turmeric and arecanut.

Highlighting Chokpot's future potential, Sangma said the town would emerge as an important junction linking South and West Garo Hills.

He said the government would pursue its development across sectors including healthcare, education, business and the economy.

The Chief Minister also said the government was exploring further connectivity projects under the second phase of PACE and assured residents that he would personally assess the condition of the Chokpot-Sandong road.