Festivals Strengthen India's Cultural Heritage And Social Harmony: Assam Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday said that festivals play a vital role in preserving India's rich cultural heritage while strengthening the bonds of affection, togetherness and social harmony among people.

The Governor made the remarks while attending a Diwali Milan Samaroh at the Shree Gauhati Gaushala on Sunday evening.

He was accompanied by the First Lady of Assam, Kumud Devi. Interacting with the office-bearers and members of the institution, Acharya highlighted the significance of festivals in bringing communities together and promoting the values of service, cooperation and mutual harmony.

He said that India's cultural traditions have survived and flourished through generations because of the collective spirit reflected in its festivals and social institutions.

The Governor extended his greetings and best wishes to the members and office-bearers of the Shree Gauhati Gaushala on the occasion of Diwali. Acharya also appreciated the institution for organising the celebration and acknowledged its contribution towards preserving and promoting the country's cultural ethos and heritage.

He said institutions such as gaushalas have an important role in connecting society with its cultural roots and values, while also serving as a bridge between the country's past, present and future.

The Diwali Milan programme brought together members and well-wishers of the institution as part of the festive celebrations.

The Governor's visit came amid Diwali celebrations across Assam, with religious and cultural organisations hosting community programmes to mark the festival of lights.

During the interaction, Acharya emphasised that festivals are not merely occasions for celebration but also provide an opportunity to reinforce the values of compassion, cooperation and collective responsibility.

The Governor expressed hope that the spirit of Diwali would continue to inspire people to work towards peace, harmony and social unity.

He also lauded the efforts of Shree Gauhati Gaushala in carrying forward traditions associated with India's cultural heritage and contributing to the preservation of its social and cultural values.