Child Involved In A School Incident? How And When UAE Parents Must Be Informed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When a child comes home from school with an unexplained injury, talks about being bullied or complains of an unpleasant encounter with a classmate, parents often want to know what happened, how the school responded and whether they should have been informed sooner.

Across UAE schools, such concerns are addressed through established 'incident-reporting' and safeguarding procedures, with mechanisms ranging from classroom-level reporting and counselling to formal investigations and disciplinary committees.

Recommended For You

While minor incidents may be handled internally, more serious cases involving physical injuries, bullying or behavioural concerns can trigger immediate parental notification, meetings with school officials and documented follow-up action.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Principals across schools in the UAE say the response depends on the nature and severity of the incident, with schools also placing emphasis on protecting children's emotional well-being, maintaining confidentiality and involving families when necessary.

Abhilasha Singh, principal of Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, said incidents are initially referred by teachers to the school's inclusion department or counsellor, where statements are collected from everyone involved before an investigation begins.

The school's response also takes into account the emotional impact on a child, even when there are no visible signs of physical injury.

“If a child sustains an injury, they are sent to the clinic, which informs the parents and determines what action needs to be taken. This applies not only to visible physical injuries but also to situations where a child may be emotionally distressed, even if there are no visible signs of injury. In some cases, we may also have to send the child home.”

Singh said bullying-related concerns are also taken seriously, even when incidents involve hurtful exchanges between children rather than physical aggression.

She said such cases are referred to the inclusion department, with parents brought into the process when the matter is more serious.

“We take pride in the fact that our children are sensitive enough not to cause physical or psychological harm to one another. However, children are children, and there are instances when they knowingly or unknowingly exchange hurtful words.”

At Dewvale School in Dubai, students are encouraged to report incidents immediately, whether they have experienced an injury, witnessed bullying or encountered inappropriate behaviour.

Seema Umar, principal of the school, said students can approach a teacher or any available staff member, after which the matter is formally recorded through a QR-code-based reporting system.

The school counsellor works with the Head of Section and other relevant personnel to assess the incident, investigate and ensure appropriate follow-up.

“The school follows a transparent approach to incident reporting. Parents are informed of physical incidents, peer-related concerns, low-level bullying and behavioural issues through a telephone call, followed by an official email outlining the incident and action taken.”

Where necessary, the school arranges a meeting on the same day involving the school counsellor, Head of Inclusion and Head of Section.

Emphasising the importance of transparency, Umar said parents are kept informed not only about serious incidents but also about peer-related concerns and lower-level behavioural issues.

“Parents are informed of physical incidents, peer-related concerns, low-level bullying and behavioural issues through a telephone call, followed by an official email outlining the incident and action taken.”

When another student is involved, the school contacts both sets of parents separately to protect children's privacy and ensure confidentiality.

Umar said parents are informed about their own child's involvement, the nature of the incident and the measures taken by the school. Depending on the severity, interventions can include counselling, formal warnings or suspension.

She added that accountability is maintained through written records, including incident reports, meeting minutes and official email communication.

At other schools, the reporting process may begin within the classroom, with student monitors and volunteers helping teachers identify and escalate concerns.

Some schools have established channels to deal with incidents, with minor matters generally addressed internally before being escalated if necessary.

“There is a proper channel in place to address incidents that occur in school. In cases involving minor incidents, parents are not necessarily informed, as the school handles the matter internally. Every class has a class monitor and student volunteers who report incidents to the class teacher or subject teacher," said Pramod Mahajan, director and principal of Sharjah Indian School.

However, when an incident is more serious, the matter is referred to a disciplinary committee headed by the principal. The committee includes the vice-principal, physical education teachers and other faculty members.

Mahajan said parents are informed and may be called to school when serious concerns arise.

He added that schools in Sharjah also follow guidelines issued by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), which categorise incidents according to their severity and specify how they should be escalated and addressed.

“The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has provided schools with clear guidelines categorising incidents into different levels, such as Categories 1, 2 and 3, and outlining how each should be escalated and addressed.”

1 in 3 students globally face bullying every month; warning signs for UAE parents UAE schools tighten what students can search, watch online in new cyber safety push UAE teacher jailed for hitting students: What does law say about physical punishment?

ALSO READ