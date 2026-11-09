Khor Fakkan Temporarily Closes Al Lulu'iya Beach After Oil Slicks Detected

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Al Lulu'iya Beach in Khor Fakkan has been temporarily closed after oil slicks were detected along the shoreline, Khor Fakkan Municipality announced on Monday, November 9.

The closure was announced as a precautionary measure to protect beachgoers and ensure public safety. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and follow safety instructions while the beach remains closed, but did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the closure.

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In its latest update on October 30, UAE UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a "noticeable decline" in pollution intensity, as technical teams continued cleanup operations for an oil spill first detected in satellite imagery off the coast of Umm Al Quwain earlier that month. The ministry said the slick was then concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

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Before the oil spill was officially confirmed, residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had reported noticing a strong, fuel-like smell for several days.

The ministry later assured residents that the reported odours posed no health risk.

The spill followed an accident involving oil tanker Gem No. 2 in UAE territorial waters. The ministry said the leak had been stopped at its source and efforts were underway to contain and treat its effects.

Authorities added that teams are repairing the damaged parts of the tanker, restoring some operational systems, and assessing the safety of its structure.

No new oil spill detected

According to the latest field assessments on October 30, no new oil spill has been detected from the tanker, authorities said, while maritime and aerial monitoring and surveillance operations continue, and satellite images are being used to monitor the situation and detect any new developments.

UAE's Union Water and Electricity Company also said safety and quality of drinking water are a top priority; and that proactive measures have been taken to enhance the safety of the water production system.

These include monitoring the quality of seawater at the intakes, examining the produced and distributed water, and verifying its compliance with the approved requirements before pumping it into the network, the body said, adding that these precautionary measures will not affect the water supply to its beneficiaries.

Closure of beaches in the UAE

The UAE has previously clarified that the temporary closure of beaches and coastal areas is a precautionary measure and does not necessarily mean pollution has been detected at every affected location.

It also confirmed that fish and food products available in UAE markets remain safe for human consumption, highlighting the country's food safety monitoring system.

Which beaches have been closed?

The oil spill has prompted temporary beach closures across several northern emirates as authorities work to prevent further pollution and assess affected coastal areas.

Umm Al Quwain : All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate were temporarily closed following the detection of the spill. Sharjah: Al Hamriyah Beach was initially closed as a precaution. The emirate later announced the temporary closure of all its beaches, with specialised teams working to prevent the spread of oil slicks. Ras Al Khaimah: The Public Services Department announced the closure of all public beaches until further notice.

Sharjah temporarily closes all its beaches after oil spill off UAE shores Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

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