MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Rory McIlroy is raring to go in his bid to chase down Eugenio Chacarra and win a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy which will come down to the wire at this week's DP World Tour Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The World Number Two leapfrogged long-time leader of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World Patrick Reed into second after adding a third-placed finish at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

He trails Chacarra by 533.93 points heading into the final event of the season on the Earth course, where the six-time Major Champion has won on three occasions, and with 2,000 points on offer for the winner, McIlroy is relishing the chance to sit alongside Colin Montgomerie in the record books.

“It was a good week. I saw some encouraging signs in the game,” the 37-year-old said.

“I'm going to be in that final group going out on Thursday next week. I obviously would have loved to have won the tournament, but enough positive signs to feel good about going into next week.

“That's where I wanted to be. It's a pretty familiar spot for me going into the DP World Tour Championship and I'm excited for it.

“That was the goal coming into these two weeks to try to catch Eugenio and Patrick, and try to win the Race to Dubai again.

“It would have been great to win this week and give myself not as much of a deficit or even a lead, but still feel like I'm right in there with a great chance.”

Chacarra declared McIlroy as the favourite despite his advantage heading into Dubai.

“It's hard. He's the number two player in the world and the number one in Europe, and he's been doing it for a long time and he plays really good out in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” the Spaniard admitted.

“He has played that course a million times, and I only played it once.

“He's going to be up there and we are going to battle on next week. Obviously the odds are on him and he's the favourite, but we'll play golf.

“We know what I'm capable of when I am playing good. There was a lot of good this week, but I just need to sharpen up to have a chance next week.”

Jon Rahm stormed to victory at Yas Links on his tournament debut to give himself with a shot of winning his second Race to Dubai crown and his first since 2019.

The Spaniard would need Chacarra to finish no higher than eighth and McIlroy as runner-up should he secure succesive triumphs to conclude the season in his outside chance of lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy.

He said:“I didn't think I ever had a chance to win it! I'm very excited, it gives me a little more incentive for next week because I really didn't think I had a chance.

“Those are better odds than I expected so I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can get my fourth one (victory on Earth course) and finish the year with back-to-back wins.”

Away from the action on the Earth course, the Championship Village offers a full day out across all four days. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries, including Pickl, Allo Beirut and La Patrona, will serve from 20 catering locations across the village and the 15th and 17th platforms. In the Skill Zone, fans can join free daily clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, try the F1 simulators and take on the putting challenges, with big screens, trick-shot shows and live music throughout.

Dedicated kids zones are open every day with bouncy castles, face painting and magic shows. Saturday November 14 is Ladies Day, with free Pilates, a beginners' golf clinic, two complimentary drinks from 11am and live music from Ark Angels after play. Sunday November 15 is Family Day, when kids can enjoy free House of Pops ice lollies and join their parents for free golf lessons.

Entry on Thursday November 12 is free with pre-registration. General Admission for Friday to Sunday starts from AED 60, and children aged 17 and under go free on all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets, and the 1st Tee Experience returns as an add-on.

If you want a front-row seat as the Race to Dubai is decided, Ticket+ guarantees a spot in the shaded front section of The Greatest Bar on Earth – powered by Axi, with views of the 17th green and 18th tee. On the closing holes, the Championship Chalet on the 18th green and the Earth Lounge on the 16th offer premium views, but fans should act fast: Friday in the Earth Lounge and Sunday in the Chalet are already sold out.