Nissan Of AWR Automotive Introduces The All-New Nissan Navara Pro, With First Look At Dubai Fitness Challenge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Four grades cater to fleet, business and retail customers, with prices starting from AED 99,900 including VAT Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: AWR Automotive, the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has unveiled the all-new Nissan Navara Pro to the UAE public for the first time at Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026. Returning as an Associate Partner of the event, AWR Automotive is bringing the Navara Pro to Fitness Village at Kite Beach from 31 October to 29 November, with an obstacle course inspired by the vehicle's adventurous spirit.

Open to participants of different fitness levels, the Nissan Navara Pro Obstacle Course invites visitors to put their strength, endurance, agility and coordination to the test. The activation will also feature two Navara Pro vehicles, positioned at the entrance and centre of the course, giving visitors a closer look at the all-new model ahead of its arrival in showrooms.

Offered in four grades, the Navara Pro caters to both fleet and retail customers, with prices starting at AED 99,900 including VAT. Its introduction further strengthens Nissan's offering in the UAE, reflecting AWR Automotive's focus on providing customers with greater choice across a diverse range of driving needs, from daily commutes and family activities to business operations and outdoor adventures. The launch follows the“AZAIZ HAS ARRIVED” awareness campaign, which introduced the Navara Pro through large-format digital outdoor advertising along Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

The 2027 model year Navara Pro is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 244 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is Euro VI compliant. The fleet grades run on 17-inch wheels with 265/70 R17 tyres, while the retail grades have 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/65 R18 tyres. The double cab brings a work-ready exterior, while inside, a digital assist screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps drivers connected. Safety features include six front, side and curtain airbags, an electric parking brake with auto hold, and three-point seat belts with headrests for all seats. Developed for the region's demanding conditions, the Navara Pro features more than 200 Middle East-specific readiness updates, including dedicated high-temperature measures for battery cooling and air conditioning, and has completed 100,000 km of adaptability and durability testing in the UAE.

For fleet and business enterprises, the Navara Pro is offered in grades built for the working day. The fleet grades come with a 12-inch screen and four drive modes: Standard, Eco, Sport and Snow. Every grade includes a spray-on cargo bedliner, tie-down hooks and tow hooks, while a 3,300 mm wheelbase and 240 mm of ground clearance support work across city streets, job sites and unpaved roads. Fleet grades can carry a payload of up to 1,175 kg, and the Navara Pro can tow up to 3,300 kg and wade through water up to 800 mm deep.

The Navara Pro is made for weekends that start before sunrise. The retail grades upgrade to a 14.6-inch screen with voice control in English and Arabic, alongside 12 premium speakers, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger and an electric panoramic sunroof with sunshade. For the trail, they add Desert, Rock, Mud and Expert drive modes, cruise control with off-road cruise control, and a 540-degree Around View Monitor. A flat electric cargo cover and access step make it easy to load gear, from bikes and boards to camping equipment.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to experience the all-new Nissan Navara Pro up close and explore its features in person, ahead of its arrival in showrooms in the coming weeks.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 13 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of 24 showrooms and 27 service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.