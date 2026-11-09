Supermodel Tyra Banks Wears Kalyan Jewellers To Diwali Celebrations In New York
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Supermodel and television host Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) made a striking desi statement at a Diwali celebration in New York, wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers USA, paired with a custom-made Indian outfit by design house Maison Tai.
The jewellery, sourced from Kalyan Jewellers' showroom in Edison, New Jersey, featured a traditional Maang Tikka, Odiyyanam, Jhumkas, Choker and Ring, bringing together elements of
Indian craftsmanship and festive styling. Her outfit was also specially customised by Maison Tai for the occasion.
Known globally for her successful career as a supermodel and as the host of America's Next Top Model, which gained popularity among Indian audiences through Star World India, this marks the first time Tyra Banks has embraced a complete desi look, making the appearance a notable fashion and cultural moment.
The occasion is particularly significant for Kalyan Jewellers as it marks the brand's second Diwali
celebration in the United States, following the opening of its showroom in Edison, New Jersey. Tyra's appearance also reflects the growing visibility of Indian fashion, jewellery and cultural celebrations in mainstream American spaces.
As Diwali celebrations continue to bring together communities beyond the Indian diaspora, moments such as these highlight the increasing global appreciation for Indian festive traditions and style.
The jewellery, sourced from Kalyan Jewellers' showroom in Edison, New Jersey, featured a traditional Maang Tikka, Odiyyanam, Jhumkas, Choker and Ring, bringing together elements of
Indian craftsmanship and festive styling. Her outfit was also specially customised by Maison Tai for the occasion.
Known globally for her successful career as a supermodel and as the host of America's Next Top Model, which gained popularity among Indian audiences through Star World India, this marks the first time Tyra Banks has embraced a complete desi look, making the appearance a notable fashion and cultural moment.
The occasion is particularly significant for Kalyan Jewellers as it marks the brand's second Diwali
celebration in the United States, following the opening of its showroom in Edison, New Jersey. Tyra's appearance also reflects the growing visibility of Indian fashion, jewellery and cultural celebrations in mainstream American spaces.
As Diwali celebrations continue to bring together communities beyond the Indian diaspora, moments such as these highlight the increasing global appreciation for Indian festive traditions and style.
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