Championship Coach Turned Florida Realtor Brings A“Winning Game Plan” To Buyers, Sellers, Investors And Relocating Families Across Central Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) Coach Gar, a Real Estate Agent in Florida with LPT Realty and 20 years of experience, turns the playbook that won two Central Florida Soccer League championships into a step-by-step strategy for buying, selling, relocating and investing in Orlando, Lake Mary and beyond.

LAKE MARY, Fl. - November 9, 2026 - Buying or selling a home in Florida is a lot like game day. The teams that win are the ones that prepare, communicate and execute. That is the philosophy behind Coach Gar (Coachgar ), a Central Florida real estate agent with LPT Realty who helps homebuyers, home sellers, renters, real estate investors and families relocating to Florida approach the market with a clear, personalized game plan.

Coach Gar serves clients throughout the Orlando metro area and Central Florida. His approach blends two decades of real estate experience with lessons learned on the sidelines coaching football, soccer and basketball across the Orlando community.

“If you don't have a plan, you are just taking a chance,” says Coach Gar.“My goal is to instill knowledge in my clients so they can maneuver the transaction better today and be prepared for future real estate investments tomorrow.”

From the Sidelines to the Closing Table

Long before he was helping families find their next home, Coach Gar was building teams. He coached football, soccer and basketball throughout the Orlando community and led his teams to two Central Florida Soccer League championships.

Those seasons taught him four lessons that now define how he works in real estate:

Preparation. Every client starts with a strategy session, not a sales pitch. Goals, budget, timeline and must-haves are mapped before the first showing or listing.

Communication. Clients always know where they stand, what comes next and why. No surprises at the closing table.

Execution. From pricing a home with a professional Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to negotiating offers, every move is made with purpose.

Commitment. The relationship does not end at closing. Coach Gar positions each client for the next play, whether that is a future investment, a rental property or a move up.



“Real estate is a team sport,” Coach Gar explains.“The buyer or seller is the star player. My job is to draw up the plays, call the right timeouts and make sure they cross the goal line with confidence.”

That coaching mindset is a big reason clients rate Coach Gar 4.4 out of 5, and why many of them come back when it is time to buy again, sell or start investing.

One Agent, Every Position Covered

Most people only buy or sell a few homes in their lifetime, so each decision carries real weight. Coach Gar offers a full roster of services so clients can work with one trusted advisor at every stage of their real estate journey.



Homebuyers

Buyers can browse current Florida listings through Coach Gar's online property search. From there he helps them narrow neighborhoods, compare homes, write competitive offers and steer through inspections, appraisal and closing.

Home Sellers

Sellers can request a free home value report (CMA) to see what their property could sell for in today's market. Coach Gar then builds a pricing and marketing strategy designed to attract qualified buyers and protect the seller's bottom line.

Relocation and VA Services

Moving to Florida from another state is a big move. Coach Gar's relocation and VA services help newcomers, veterans and military families understand Central Florida communities, school zones, commute times and lifestyle options before they arrive.

Down Payment Assistance

For many first-time buyers, the down payment is the biggest hurdle. Coach Gar helps clients explore down payment assistance options so they can see whether homeownership is closer than they think.

55+ Communities

Retirees and empty nesters looking for an active adult lifestyle can lean on Coach Gar's guidance on 55+ communities across Florida, from amenities and HOA rules to resale value.

Investors, Property Management and Renters

Through the Investor's Corner, Coach Gar helps investors evaluate rental properties and long-term opportunities. Owners who want hands-off income can use his property management support, and renters can get help finding the right lease while they plan their path to ownership.

Why a Game Plan Matters in Today's Florida Market

Central Florida continues to draw buyers, retirees, remote workers and investors from across the country. With so many moving parts (pricing, financing, insurance, HOA rules, inspections and timing), a home purchase or sale can quickly feel overwhelming. Buyers coming from other states often face unfamiliar rules around flood zones, wind mitigation and homeowners insurance, while sellers need accurate pricing to avoid sitting on the market.

Coach Gar believes the answer is education. Instead of rushing clients into decisions, he walks them through each step so they understand the“why” behind every move. Clients leave the process not only with a home or a successful sale, but with the knowledge to make smarter real estate decisions in the future.

“I want my clients to feel like they are part of the team, not just watching from the stands,” says Coach Gar.“When people understand the plan, they make better decisions, and better decisions build wealth over time.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Coach Gar? Coach Gar is a Florida real estate agent with LPT Realty, based in Lake Mary, with 20 years of experience. He is a former youth sports coach who led teams to two Central Florida Soccer League championships.

What areas does Coach Gar serve? He serves Lake Mary, Orlando and the wider Central Florida region, and helps clients relocating to Florida from other states.

What services does Coach Gar offer? Home buying, home selling with a free CMA, relocation and VA services, down payment assistance guidance, 55+ community searches, investment property support, property management and rental help.

Does Coach Gar work with people moving to Florida from another state? Yes. His relocation services help out-of-state buyers compare Central Florida communities, plan virtual or in-person tours and coordinate the move from a distance.

How can I find out what my home is worth? Homeowners can request a free Comparative Market Analysis at coachgar/cma.

How do I contact Coach Gar? Call or WhatsApp (407) 800 3409, visit coachgar, or schedule a one-on-one appointment.

About Coach Gar

Coach Gar is a Real Estate Agent in Florida with LPT Realty, serving buyers, sellers, renters, investors and relocating families across Central Florida. With 20 years of experience and a background coaching football, soccer and basketball in the Orlando community, he brings a strategic, personalized, coaching-style approach to every transaction.

Learn more at coachgar/about-me