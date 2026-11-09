Dorothy International Auction Presents A Magnificent Yuan Dynasty Blue And White Peony Scroll Jar At Its 2026 Autumn Auction

MENAFN - GetNews)A Monumental Masterpiece of Yuan Dynasty Porcelain to Go Under the Hammer in Hong Kong on November 29, 2026

The grandeur of Chinese porcelain finds extraordinary expression in this monumental Yuan Dynasty blue and white peony scroll jar, a distinguished highlight of the Dorothy International Auction 2026 Autumn Sale, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, China, on November 29, 2026.

This remarkable vessel embodies the artistic sophistication and technical achievements associated with Yuan Dynasty ceramic craftsmanship. Its broad shoulders, short neck, and generously rounded body create a commanding yet harmonious silhouette, reflecting the grandeur and elegance of early blue and white porcelain.

The decoration begins at the neck with flowing wave patterns, establishing a sense of movement and vitality. Across the expansive shoulders and body, magnificent peony blossoms unfold among gracefully intertwined branches and foliage. Richly layered petals and rhythmic cobalt brushwork create remarkable visual depth, transforming the porcelain surface into a vibrant celebration of natural beauty.

In Chinese artistic tradition, the peony symbolizes prosperity, honor, abundance, and magnificence. During the Yuan Dynasty, elaborate peony scroll compositions became an important decorative expression, particularly on monumental blue and white vessels.

What distinguishes this jar is the sophisticated relationship between its ornamental elements. Flowers, branches, leaves, waves, and decorative borders form a carefully balanced composition. The luminous white porcelain ground contrasts beautifully with the rich cobalt blue, while subtle tonal variations enhance the movement and dimensionality of the floral decoration.

The production of monumental Yuan blue and white porcelain demanded exceptional technical expertise. From shaping and drying to painting, glazing, and firing, large vessels presented considerable challenges. The integration of generous proportions and intricate decoration reflects the remarkable ambition and artistic accomplishments of Yuan ceramic production.

Comparable Yuan Dynasty blue and white vessels preserved in major museum collections, including the Shanghai Museum and the Osaka Museum of Oriental Ceramics, offer valuable perspectives for appreciating the artistic traditions and decorative vocabulary of this celebrated period.

Viewed from a distance, the jar commands attention through its monumental form and magnificent floral arrangement. Upon closer examination, intricate brushwork, overlapping petals, and flowing foliage reveal the sophistication of its decorative composition.

On November 29, 2026, Dorothy International Auction will officially present this magnificent Yuan Dynasty blue and white peony scroll jar at its Autumn Auction in Hong Kong, China. As one of the featured highlights of the sale, the vessel offers collectors and connoisseurs an opportunity to appreciate the enduring artistic legacy and extraordinary magnificence of Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain.

Auction Details

Dorothy International Auction 2026 Autumn Sale

Date: November 29, 2026

About Company

Dorothy International Auction is an international art auction house with over a decade of industry experience. With Singapore serving as its international business hub and operations extending across Hong Kong and Macau, the company is dedicated to providing collectors worldwide with professional services in art consignment, appraisal, promotion, and auction sales.