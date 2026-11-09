HS SONIC, A Leader In Intelligent Ultrasonic Plastic Welding, Showcases Its Solutions At The Bac Nin

MENAFN - GetNews)Vietnam's manufacturing sector is growing rapidly, driving increasing demand for efficiency and precision in joining processes. In October 2026, the Bac Ninh Industrial Automation Exhibition was held at the Kinh Bac Convention Center (KBCC) in Bac Ninh City, bringing together automation and precision manufacturing service providers from around the world. At the exhibition, HS SONIC attracted interest from manufacturers with its leading ultrasonic welding solutions.

HS SONIC: A Leader in Intelligent Ultrasonic Plastic Welding

Founded in California, USA, HS SONIC is an innovative technology brand specializing in the research and development of ultrasonic plastic welding technology, core components, and intelligent welding equipment. Drawing on a global R&D network linking the San Francisco Bay Area and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, HS SONIC has established a comprehensive service network across multiple countries and regions, supporting a wide range of ultrasonic applications.

Driven by four core pillars-intelligent technology, precision engineering, application expertise, and customer service-HS SONIC continues to push the boundaries of ultrasonic welding technology, providing efficient ultrasonic plastic welding solutions and professional expertise to customers worldwide.

IGW-S: The World's First Servo Welding Machine with Automatic Tooling Adjustment

At the exhibition, HS SONIC presented its core product, the IGW-S fully digital ultrasonic servo welding machine. As the world's first servo welding machine with automatic tooling adjustment, the IGW-S delivers three major technological advances: fast and fully automatic tooling adjustment; visual monitoring and control throughout the process; and end-to-end digital traceability.

In terms of core performance, the IGW-S offers a stiffness of 39.1 kN/mm, surpassing that of comparable machines from international competitors. It achieves a frequency tracking accuracy of 0.001 Hz and a frequency tracking response time of 50 μs. Eight sensors provide real-time monitoring. The system reduces changeover time between product variants by 80%, with tooling changeovers taking just 10 seconds. It can store up to 300,000 records and supports data traceability for 10 years.

Applications: Six Advanced Manufacturing Sectors

HS SONIC's products and solutions serve six key sectors: medical devices, automotive, consumer electronics, packaging, aerospace, and textiles. They can meet stringent requirements across a range of advanced manufacturing applications, including the production of new energy vehicle components, precision medical components, and miniature electronic components.

For Vietnamese manufacturers upgrading their operations, this comprehensive solution addresses welding requirements across multiple product lines through a single supplier, helping reduce equipment selection and maintenance costs.

Service: Local Support for Southeast Asian Customers

Alongside its technology development, HS SONIC is expanding its local service network. Working with authorized local agents in Vietnam, the company will provide customers in Southeast Asia with integrated support covering equipment supply, sample testing, and after-sales technical support and maintenance. These services will address customers' practical concerns about equipment delivery, on-site commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

As manufacturers in Vietnam and across ASEAN continue to upgrade their operations, HS SONIC says it will continue to bring its established ultrasonic servo welding technology and service capabilities to the Southeast Asian market, helping more manufacturers improve product quality and production efficiency.

About HS SONIC

Founded in California, USA, HS SONIC is an innovative technology brand specializing in the research and development of ultrasonic plastic welding technology, core components, and intelligent welding equipment. Drawing on a global R&D network linking the San Francisco Bay Area and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, HS SONIC has established a comprehensive service network across multiple countries and regions, supporting a wide range of ultrasonic applications.