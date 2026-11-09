Search Baby Girl Names On Baby Girl Names. Version 2.0 Brings A Major Database Update, Faster Search, A-To-Z Lists, Meanings, Sister Names, And Middle Names.

MENAFN - GetNews)The babygirlnames search page for Joan. The heading says Joan is a Hebrew baby girl name meaning God is gracious. A search box, the A to Z letter list, and related names Joan, Jan, Noa, and Oja sit below it. Each name card shows the meaning, plus Tell Me a Story and Popularity Trend 2.0 makes it easier to find baby girl names for your baby. The site has many more baby girl names, a simpler search, and lists of baby girl names that start with each letter. Related names are easier to reach from a name you already like. Bugs in the code and the database are fixed.

ARLINGTON, VA - November 9, 2026 - today released version 2.0. Search is faster. The baby girl names database is integrated more closely with the website, so a query returns results with less delay. The name, its meaning, and its origin come back together in one result.

The user interface is organized around a direct search. Enter a name and the page places that name first. It also returns related names, middle names that pair with it, and other baby names suited to the same family. Sister names and middle names appear beside the name you searched, so a parent can review a matching set of baby girl names without leaving the page.

Letter search is unchanged. Enter a group of favorite letters and the site lists every name that can be spelled from those letters. Wildcards can be mixed in with the letters. An asterisk, or a question mark, stands for an unknown letter. A dash stands for one unknown letter in a fixed position. Use a wildcard when part of the name is already chosen and the remaining letters are not.

Parents who already know the first letter can open any list from A to Z and scan the baby girl names that begin with it. Each letter has its own page. Filters narrow a search to names that start with, end with, or contain a short string of letters. The search box, the letter lists, and the filters read the same baby girl names database, so the result is consistent no matter which path you use.

Version 2.0 also corrects bugs in the site code and in the database. Database meanings were updated and added to, so the baby girl names database remains the best in the world. Many more girl names were added, and search results are more complete.

A result is marked female, male, or both. When a name is used for girls and for boys, the site returns it as both. Jordan and Riley are two names marked both. A parent choosing a girl name that is also used for a boy can see that label on the result.

Tell Me a Story, Popularity Trend, and Full Meaning remain available on each name. The story gives a short narrative built around the name. Popularity Trend shows how use of the name has risen or fallen. Full Meaning opens a longer account of the meaning and the origin. Those details stay with the card while you compare related names, middle names, and family names.

babygirlnames 2.0 is available now at. Boy names are at

About Software to Fit

Software To Fit develops specialized entertainment websites. Established in 2008, Software To Fit specializes in writing database engines integrated into websites. Our engines are state of the art and power our baby-name websites, Baby Boy Names and Baby Girl Names, and also are popular at .