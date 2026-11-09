MENAFN - GetNews)"AI agents can now open a Hermoso account and pay for marketing work on their own, within limits their owner sets."Hermoso now lets an AI agent open an account, buy credits and start making and running ads without stopping for a person. Payments run through the Machine Payments Protocol, an open standard co-authored by Stripe, within limits the owner sets in advance.

Ontario, Canada - November 9, 2026 - Most software still assumes a person is sitting at the keyboard. Sign-up forms, card fields and checkout pages stop an AI agent cold, so an agent working on a job has to stop and wait for someone to come back and pay. Hermoso, an AI marketing agent, has removed that wall: an AI agent can now open a Hermoso account, buy the credits it needs and get to work on a business's marketing on its own.

The payment side uses the Machine Payments Protocol, an open standard co-authored by Stripe that revives the web's long-unused "402 Payment Required" response. When an agent asks Hermoso for something that costs money, Hermoso answers with the price, and the agent pays with a spending token its owner set up ahead of time, limited in how much it can spend and for how long. The owner never shares a card number with the agent or with Hermoso.

From there the agent can do what a person does in the app: research the ads competitors are running, make video and image ads, post and schedule to 11 social channels, and build campaigns on 12 ad platforms. Anything that spends ad budget still waits for the owner's approval.

"People are starting to hand whole jobs to their agents, and marketing is one of the first," said Andrew Donatello of Hermoso. "If the agent has to stop and ask you for a card every time, it isn't really doing the job. Now it can keep going, inside the limits you gave it."

Agent sign-up and agent payments are available now at Hermoso works with ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor and other AI agents.

About Hermoso

Hermoso makes an AI marketing agent that researches, creates, posts and runs ads for businesses from inside the AI tools they already use, including ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor. The company launched in 2026 to give small teams the kind of marketing output that usually takes a full department. More at