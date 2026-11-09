Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Shares State Figures Placing Vancouver At 207,000 Residents In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal has published a guide that pairs the state Office of Financial Management's 2026 population estimates for Vancouver with how its Vancouver crew handles estate, basement and office cleanouts.

VANCOUVER, WA - November 9, 2026 - Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Vancouver, a junk removal company serving Vancouver and the wider Clark County area, is sharing Washington State Office of Financial Management (OFM) population estimates for the city and county, along with guidance for families, homeowners and businesses facing a large cleanout.

The guide draws on OFM's April 1, 2026 official population estimates for Washington cities, towns and counties, released this year.

Vancouver and Clark County Population

According to OFM, Vancouver had an estimated 207,000 residents on April 1, 2026, up 1,900 from 205,100 a year earlier. Clark County reached an estimated 550,000 residents, up from 542,400, and accounted for 12.4 percent of the state's population growth over the year. OFM puts Washington's total population at 8,176,300.

These estimates describe population change. They do not count moves, estate settlements or cleanouts in any one household.

Estate and Foreclosure Cleanouts

Clearing an entire home during probate or after a foreclosure is physically and emotionally hard. Clean Slate's property cleanouts follow a set process. The team assesses the volume of items and gives an upfront quote, identifies items that can be kept out of the landfill through local partnerships, handles the heavy lifting of furniture, boxed goods and debris, and leaves the floors clear. Attics, crawl spaces and outdoor sheds are included when they need to be emptied.

Heavy Items From Basements

Carrying a refrigerator or sectional up narrow basement stairs is a common way to get hurt or damage a home. Clean Slate's crews use furniture dollies and lifting straps to move refrigerators, chest freezers, washers, dryers, sectional sofas, wardrobes and exercise equipment. Older appliances can contain parts that need specific disposal, and the company follows local environmental rules for them.

Clean Slate's Work in Vancouver

For businesses, Clean Slate removes outdated monitors, printers, towers and peripherals and takes them to certified e-waste recycling centers. It is not a data destruction service, so businesses should wipe or destroy drives before pickup. Office pickups can be scheduled during off-peak hours, and the crew also clears partitions, desks and filing cabinets.

Contractors and DIY renovators can use the company as an alternative to a dumpster rental for non-hazardous materials such as drywall, lumber, flooring and roofing scraps, and it takes down old sheds, decks and play sets. On hoarder cleanouts, it works with family members or property managers and provides a non-judgmental crew that clears the home so it can be cleaned or sold. The company's Vancouver page names Felida, Salmon Creek and Fisher's Landing among the neighborhoods it serves.

About Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal

Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal is a junk removal and hauling company in Washington State. In Clark County, the Vancouver crew clears homes, basements and offices and sorts items for donation and recycling where possible.