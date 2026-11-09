Foster Electric Shares August 2026 EIA Figures On Georgia Residential Electricity Prices

MENAFN - GetNews) Georgia households paid 15.90 cents per kilowatthour in August 2026, according to the EIA. Foster Electric outlines what its Marietta electricians check during inspections, panel upgrades and lighting work.

MARIETTA, GA - November 9, 2026 - Foster Electric, an Anderson Street SE electrical contractor that handles residential and commercial electrical work in Marietta, is sharing U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data on what Georgia households pay for electricity, along with guidance for homeowners deciding whether an electrical problem can wait.

The figures come from the EIA's Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.A, released October 23, 2026, which reports the average price of electricity by state and sector. Values for 2026 are preliminary.

Georgia Residential Electricity Prices

According to the EIA, Georgia's average residential electricity price was 15.90 cents per kilowatthour in August 2026, compared with 15.55 cents in August 2025, an increase of about 2.3 percent. The national residential average for August 2026 was 18.16 cents. Georgia's commercial customers paid an average of 13.81 cents, up from 11.16 cents a year earlier.

Statewide averages describe the market as a whole. A home's own bill depends on its usage, its rate plan and the equipment in it.

Warning Signs Not to Ignore

Common signs that a home may need an electrician include flickering lights, tripped circuit breakers, sparks from outlets or switches, and broken outlets, and Foster Electric's website advises homeowners not to take them lightly. Minor tasks such as replacing a light switch can be done by a homeowner with the right tools and safety equipment, but larger projects such as wiring an entire house should go to a qualified electrician. The company recommends a professional inspection at least once a year to check that wires and components are in good condition and up to code under the National Electrical Code.

Panel Upgrades, Wiring and Surge Protection

Foster Electric assesses existing electrical panels, identifies issues and replaces outdated components. It handles home wiring and rewiring so the system meets code, installs whole-home surge protectors along with localized protection for individual appliances, and installs and maintains smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Foster Electric's Work in Marietta

Indoor lighting work ranges from single switch replacements to full design and installation, including recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Outside, the company installs security, landscape and parking lot lighting, and it installs electric vehicle charging stations with a range of charger options. Its website says the company has a Master Electrician on staff and offers a lifetime workmanship warranty.

The price of a job depends on its size and complexity, along with the time, location and materials it requires, and an electrician needs to look at the scope of the work and the existing wiring before giving a timeline. The company serves Marietta and the surrounding Cobb County area, and its website lists Arbor Forest, Westoak, Fair Oaks and Powers Park among the areas it covers.

About Foster Electric

Foster Electric is an electrical contractor in Marietta, Georgia, providing panel upgrades, wiring and rewiring, inspections, EV charger installation, lighting, surge protection and detectors.