Israeli Air Strikes Hit Two Southern Lebanon Towns, Shelling Reported

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes Monday morning on the southern Lebanese towns of Kafr Tebnit and Qantara, while artillery fire hit Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, Wadi al-Slouki and Qabrikha.

A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that Israeli drones were flying at very low altitudes over Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon. The source said the Israeli army was also conducting extensive sweeps with machine-gun fire in the southern town of Khiam.

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade toward farmers picking olives on the outskirts of Deir Mimas in the south, the source said.

The source added that an Israeli patrol stopped and harassed a number of residents arriving in Kfarchouba, in Hasbaya district, despite prior coordination with the Lebanese army and the ceasefire monitoring committee to allow them to harvest their olives.

//Petra// NQ