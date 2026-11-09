Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Royal Decree Promotes Crown Prince To Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel


Date: 2026-11-09 09:09:38

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued on Monday promoting His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The commander of the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Aerial Reconnaissance Wing, part of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, presented the Crown Prince with the new military rank, alongside a number of other officers from the wing who were also promoted.

His Royal Highness joined the Aerial Reconnaissance Wing in July as part of his continuing military service.

The Crown Prince graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017 and has completed a number of specialised military courses and training programmes throughout his service to date.

//Petra// NQ

MENAFN09112026000117011021ID1111935340


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search