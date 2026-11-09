Royal Decree Promotes Crown Prince To Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued on Monday promoting His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The commander of the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Aerial Reconnaissance Wing, part of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, presented the Crown Prince with the new military rank, alongside a number of other officers from the wing who were also promoted.

His Royal Highness joined the Aerial Reconnaissance Wing in July as part of his continuing military service.

The Crown Prince graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017 and has completed a number of specialised military courses and training programmes throughout his service to date.

//Petra// NQ