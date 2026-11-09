Amman Launches $5.48M Urban Transport Resilience Project With Korean Grant

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Monday launched its "Urban Transport Resilience Management Strategy and Action Plan" project, funded by a $5.48 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Deputy Chairman of the Municipality Committee Ziad Rihani said at the launch ceremony, attended by South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo, that the project is a qualitative leap and a key pillar for developing smart, sustainable transport in the capital.

He said it will draw on Seoul's experience in integrated transport planning and smart mobility solutions.

Kim said the project's main goal is to improve the quality of life for Amman residents through more accessible and reliable public transport, smoother traffic flow and better links between areas. He reaffirmed Korea's commitment to remain a steadfast partner of Jordan and Amman.

The launch follows a grant agreement signed last August. Implementation will run until the fourth quarter of 2030.

The project includes a comprehensive urban transport strategy, capacity-building programs for decision-makers and engineering and technical staff, and pilot projects for traffic intersections and smart public transport systems.

//Petra// NQ