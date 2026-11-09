Jordan, Syria Agree To Expand Cooperation Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, November 9 (Petra) – Jordan and Syria have agreed to strengthen cooperation across economic, political, security and development sectors during the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Supreme Coordination Council, held in Damascus on November 8–9.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Shaibani, with the participation of ministers and officials from both countries.

In a joint statement, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening historic bilateral relations, expanding their strategic partnership and translating mutual understandings into practical projects.

They also reviewed progress made since the council's second session, held in Amman in April 2026.

Discussions focused on cooperation in trade, investment, energy, water, agriculture, transport, food security, digital connectivity, education, health and security.

On the economic front, the two countries discussed facilitating trade, developing joint supply chains, encouraging investment and enhancing the role of the Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone.

They also explored establishing a joint economic zone along their shared border.

In the water and energy sectors, the top diplomats discussed managing shared water resources, developing the Yarmouk River basin, supplying Syrian industries with Jordanian natural gas and exploring cooperation on regional energy projects.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding on a joint cloud-seeding project.

Transport discussions included rehabilitating the international highway linking Jordan and Syria, facilitating the movement of goods and trucks, developing border crossings and advancing a regional railway project connecting Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria and Türkiye.

The council also reviewed plans to strengthen digital connectivity, including the development of regional data corridors and cooperation in cloud computing and digital government services.

On security and political issues, both sides urged maintaining Syria's unity, sovereignty and stability, combating terrorism and drug and weapons smuggling and strengthening border security.

Jordan welcomed efforts by the Syrian government to rebuild state institutions and consolidate security and stability, while Syria expressed appreciation for Jordan's support for its sovereignty, recovery and reconstruction.

The council also discussed regional developments, including the situation in southern Syria, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

It condemned Israeli attacks and interventions in Syrian territory and called for an end to the occupation of Syrian and Lebanese territories.

The two sides further called for supporting Syria's economic recovery, mobilising international assistance for reconstruction and creating conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two countries welcomed the signing of eight memoranda of understanding, two executive programmes and a cooperation protocol covering several sectors, including investment, agriculture, water, food security, transport, education, youth and public administration.

The council agreed to hold its fourth session in Amman on a date to be determined, with both countries continuing to follow up on the implementation of the agreed outcomes.

//Petra// AK