Pakistan Dominate Opening Day As Debutants Shine Against Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan strengthened their position on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, finishing the day at 281 for 5 in their first innings.

At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. However, Pakistan's batters put up a responsible performance, making things difficult for the visiting side.

Making his Test debut, Tayyab Arif played an aggressive innings, scoring 57 runs off 51 balls, including nine fours and a six.

Captain Babar Azam also delivered an impressive performance, scoring 50 runs off 58 balls before being dismissed. It was his 35th half-century in Test cricket.

Another debutant, Muhammad Taha, scored 51 runs off 105 balls, while Saud Shakeel also completed his half-century, remaining unbeaten on 57 off 112 balls at the close of play.

Among the other Pakistani batters, opener Azan Awais scored 30 runs, while Salman Ali Agha was dismissed for 16. At stumps, wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori was batting on seven alongside Saud Shakeel.

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For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando took two wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal Dinusha claimed one wicket each.

A total of 67.2 overs were bowled on the opening day, but play was called off early due to poor light.

It is worth mentioning that four Pakistani players - Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Taha, Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan - are making their Test debuts in this match.

The first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is currently underway in Rawalpindi.