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Part Of Rivne Left Without Electricity Due To Overloaded Power Grid


Date: 2026-11-09 09:07:54

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Part of the regional center has been left without electricity due to an overloaded power grid," the statement said.

In addition, part of the Sarny district has been left without power due to an accident.

Read also: Russian attack on infrastructure facility in Odesa leaves three killed, one injured

In both cases, Koval assured residents that power engineers are already working to restore electricity supplies.

As previously reported, on the night of November 9, Russian forces launched strikes on energy infrastructure, businesses, and residential areas in the Rivne region.

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