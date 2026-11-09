Eight Countries Refuse To Play Against Russians In Hockey Bidnyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi said this during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Canada and Czechia refuse to host Russians, while representatives of eight countries are already refusing to take to the ice with them... These are Czechia, Finland, Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, and Latvia. I believe this list will continue to grow," Bidnyi said.

According to him, Ukraine is working to prevent Russians from participating in international sporting competitions not only through sports federations but also by engaging the governments of other countries.

The minister also added that a conversation with his German counterpart is scheduled for this week. Germany will host the senior Men's Ice Hockey World Championship.

Sybiha calls for boycott of Russia's participation in 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Bidnyi emphasized that an increasing number of countries are questioning the autonomy of international sports organizations when they make decisions that contradict the declared values of sport.

He also noted that Ukraine, together with its European partners, is exploring the possibility of suspending funding for international sports organizations that violate the fundamental principles of international coexistence. According to him, this could become one of the tools for exerting pressure on organizations that make decisions in favor of an aggressor state.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russian national hockey teams to participate in international competitions.

The IIHF suspended Russian national teams from competitions in 2022 and recently extended the ban until the end of 2027. However, it is now required to comply with the CAS ruling.

This means that the Russian national team must compete in the top division of the 2027 World Championship, where Ukraine's national team will also participate. In addition, Russian teams are expected to return to the upcoming U18 and U20 World Championships.