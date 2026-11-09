Ukrainian Delegation Heads To Abu Dhabi For Trilateral Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rustem Umerov, Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

Representatives of European countries, including the E4 format (the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy), as well as NATO and the European Commission, will also be in Abu Dhabi on those days, Umerov added.

"We will hold separate coordination meetings with our European partners. It is fundamentally important for us to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensure that our positions are aligned and that we share a common understanding of the next steps in the negotiation process. As instructed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Europe is part of the diplomatic process," Umerov said.

He expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the talks and for its unwavering support. He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their active involvement and preparations for the meetings.

"Our goal is lasting and sustainable peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine, and real opportunities for Ukraine's post-war recovery. I thank everyone who is helping us achieve this," Umerov said.

Zelensky outlines key topics for trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

As Ukrinform reported, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Zelensky held a call with Witkoff and Kushner.