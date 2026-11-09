Azerbaijan Youth Library Creates AI Presentation For National Flag Day

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Jafar Jabbarly Republican Youth Library has prepared an artificial intelligence-powered presentation titled“The Victory Journey of a Flag” to mark November 9, Azerbaijan's National Flag Day.

The digital project explores the rich history of Azerbaijan's national flag, the country's statehood traditions, its struggle for independence and the historic victories achieved by the Azerbaijani people.

Developed around the theme“A Tri-Coloured Victory – The Historical Journey of Azerbaijan's Flag: From Independence in 1918 to Victory in Khankendi,” the presentation traces the evolution of the national symbol through a series of historical and visual materials.

It highlights the flag's adoption in 1918 and its subsequent restoration as the state flag of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on November 17, 1990, following an initiative by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The presentation also recalls how the tricolour returned to liberated Azerbaijani territories after decades of occupation, once again flying proudly across the country.

Particular attention is given to the flag's significance during the 2020 Patriotic War and its role as a symbol of national victory. The presentation also features the military parade held in Khankendi on November 8, 2023, marking the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

The project further highlights the ongoing Great Return programme in Karabakh and East Zangezur, where reconstruction and the revival of everyday life have become important symbols of the country's post-war development.

The presentation also includes the views of Heydar Aliyev on the national flag as a symbol of Azerbaijan's statehood and independence, emphasising the importance of passing these values on to younger generations.

The digital presentation is available on the library's official website: .